Unable to cross-post this, so here is the link:

Data Crimes: Deleting Covid Vaccine Deaths

My “cliff notes” - Dutch first doses reduced by 878,000 to reflect only remaining Dutch people who had received just one FIRST dose - deleting emigrants and the deceased - problem is, only 40,000 Dutch people emigrate every year and deaths are around 170,000 a year - official government data is corrupt.

2017: 150,214 deaths, 2020: 168,678, 2022: 170,112 and 169,000 died in 2023.

Emigration 2017: 43,441, 2020: 40,198 - lockdowns thereafter for 2021 and 2022???

This cannot be reconciled to the 878,000 removed records of those who have received first doses.

Here is a taste from Sonia’s SubStack article:

“My second interview with Wouter Aukema, senior data patterns & forensics analyst, who has over 30 years of experience working with governments and corporations- is the most explosive yet. The first interview can be watched below.”

“For the past few years, Wouter Aukema and his team have been downloading voluminous amounts of weekly data on the case safety reports on drugs and vaccines submitted to the European Medicines Agency’s EudraVigilance database and Dutch government institutions, such as the Dutch Health Institute. His painstaking work has led to the discovery of what can easily be described as massive data fraud, which he has written about here.”

“However, the data crimes do not end there and are not exclusive to the Netherlands- at around 37 minutes into the interview, Wouter dropped the biggest bombshell of all! He exclusively informed me that according to his systematic downloading of the data from EudraVigilance (which includes case safety reports from around the world not just the EU)- 40% of worldwide serious case safety reports (including hospitalizations and death) in relation to Covid vaccines (only) have been REMOVED from the European Medicines Agency’s database from October 2021-November 2022. In addition, case safety reports have also been retroactively modified, after their data lockpoint (DLP).”

From October 2021 to November 2022 for serious case reports – deaths, hospitalizations etc 40% of case reports WORLDWIDE have been removed from EUDRA-Vigilance!!! Maybe because these are now on US VAERS?

Recall that US VARS shows a million Adverse Events (AEs) for 670 million administered doses, yet shows only 600,000 AEs for over 6 billion mRNA injections administered OUTSIDE the USA!!!!

-Data fraud much!

Onwards!!!

