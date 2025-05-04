From here:

“ALBAWABA - Many people are worried that the region's electrical supply may be disrupted after a large fire broke out late Saturday at the Montazer Qaem Power Station in Karaj, which is west of Tehran. Dramatic imagery circulated on Iranian social media sites showed the facility, which has a generating capacity of around 1600 megawatts, engulfed in flames.

Iran's Tasnim News Agency denied reports that the fire was the result of an assault despite the frightening sights. Rather, they said the fire and massive power disruptions were caused by a powerful storm that hit Karaj. In order to contain the situation and restore power, emergency personnel were quickly called in.

According to Mehr News Agency, a major fire occurred at a cardboard manufacturing facility in the province of Alborz, specifically at Nazarabad. Twelve areas of the facility were affected by the flames, but no injuries have been recorded as of yet. Firefighters are still working to completely put out the fire.”

“A 4.0-magnitude earthquake was felt in Tehran and surrounding areas on Saturday, as reports emerged of an explosion at a power station and a fire at a cardboard factory. Residents told opposition sources they heard a blast moments before the tremor. Iranian authorities remain silent; the extent of the damage and any connection between the incidents is unclear.”

“Iran's Seismological Center reported that a 4.0-magnitude quake struck at a depth of 8 kilometers near Mahdasht, along the border between Alborz and Tehran provinces.”

8 kilometres sounds a little deep for a bunker-buster missile!

