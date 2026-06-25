From Brave AI:

“The 2026 Venezuela earthquakes on June 25, 2026, involved two major tremors, with a magnitude 7.2 foreshock followed less than a minute later by a magnitude 7.5 mainshock. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) estimates that high casualties and extensive damage are probable, with the initial death toll projected to likely range between 10,000 and 100,000.

Authorities had not immediately confirmed specific casualty figures at the time of reporting, though Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello confirmed that buildings and houses had collapsed in Caracas and surrounding states. The disaster is considered widespread, with emergency services actively responding to collapsed structures, including significant damage in the Altamira neighborhood and at Simón Bolívar International Airport.

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