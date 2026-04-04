Easter Sunday marks the start of the 40 days prior to the Ascension of Christ – socialist governments meanwhile enact the assisted suicide of ‘useless eaters s
Snapshot of Belgian, Canadian and English protocols
For Canada 100,000 will have been killed by June 2026, from Brave AI;
‘2024 Total: 16,499 MAiD deaths, representing a 6.9% increase from 2023.
Cumulative Total: Over 76,475 deaths reported as of the end of 2024.
Projected 2025 Rate: If the 2024 rate continues, the annual number remains near 16,000, though growth rates are slowing in some provinces like Manitoba.
Future Milestone: The country is on track to reach the 100,000th death by June 2026, marking the 10th anniversary of the law’s passage in 2016.
‘Historical Growth: The percentage of total deaths attributed to MAID has steadily increased since legalization in 2016, starting at 2.0% in 2019, 2.5% in 2020, 3.3% in 2021, and 4.1% in 2022.
International Context: Canada currently holds the second-highest rate of MAID deaths as a percentage of total deaths in the world, surpassed only by the Netherlands (5.4% in 2023).
For the UK ‘progress’ is being made;
‘The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill to legalise assisted dying in England and Wales has passed the House of Commons but is unlikely to become law in the current parliamentary session due to time constraints. Although MPs voted in favour of the bill on 20 June 2025 by a margin of 23 votes, the House of Lords has tabled over 1,200 amendments, and it is widely acknowledged by both supporters and opponents that there is insufficient time to complete all stages before the session ends in May 2026.
Key Status Details:
Current Stage: The bill is currently undergoing scrutiny and debate in the House of Lords, where peers have raised significant concerns regarding safeguards and the potential coercion of vulnerable people.
Likely Outcome: With the parliamentary session set to conclude in May 2026, the bill is expected to expire without becoming law unless the government intervenes to grant additional time, which sources suggest is unlikely.
Future Prospects: Supporters and the bill’s sponsor, Kim Leadbeater, indicate that legislation could be reintroduced in the next parliamentary session, potentially requiring a new ballot or the use of the Parliament Act, though this remains uncertain.
Current Legal Position: Assisted dying remains illegal in England under the Suicide Act 1961, with a maximum penalty of 14 years’ imprisonment for those who assist.
While the bill has not yet failed permanently, its passage has been stalled by procedural delays in the Lords, mirroring the rejection of a similar bill in the Scottish Parliament earlier in March 2026. Any future attempt to legalise assisted dying in England will need to address the safeguard concerns raised during this session, particularly regarding the protection of vulnerable groups and the state of palliative care provision.
For Belgium, 4,500 killed and counting – from here;
Belgium Euthanizes Another 4,500 Citizens as ‘Assisted Suicide’ Death Toll Surges - Slay News
‘Official figures show that in 2025, a staggering 4,486 people were euthanized.’
The data reveal that euthanasia now accounts for 4% of all deaths nationwide.
The death toll for 2025 marked a 12.4% increase from the previous year.
Non-Terminal Patients Among Those Euthanized
Perhaps most troubling, nearly a quarter of those euthanized were not expected to die in the near term from natural causes.
Data summarized by Right to Life UK reveals that 24.9% of individuals who died through euthanasia were suffering from conditions such as depression, PTSD, blindness, or other non-terminal ailments.
Among them were 151 cases involving “cognitive disorders” or “psychiatric disorders,” representing a 36% increase from the year before.
More than 92% of those patients were not terminally ill.
Since Belgium legalized euthanasia in 2003, over 42,000 people have died through the program.
The number has skyrocketed year after year, from just 235 cases in its first year.’
‘Belgium’s euthanasia law does not require patients to be near death.
Since 2014, the Belgian government has even begun euthanizing minors.
In 2025, one minor was euthanized under the law.’
More broadly and again from Brave AI;
‘As of 2026, assisted suicide or euthanasia is fully legal in over 20 jurisdictions worldwide, with 12 countries having national laws permitting the practice. The specific countries providing state-regulated assisted dying include the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Spain, Canada, Colombia, Ecuador, New Zealand, Austria, Germany, and Uruguay.
In addition to these nations, assisted suicide is legal in 14 U.S. jurisdictions (states or districts), and all states in Australia have enacted laws allowing the practice.
Europe: The Netherlands (2002), Belgium (2002), Luxembourg (2009), Switzerland (1942), Spain (2021), Austria (2021), Germany (2020 ruling), and Portugal (law passed 2023, pending implementation as of Jan 2026).
Americas: Canada (2016), Colombia (1997/2021), Ecuador (2024), Uruguay (2025), and the United States (14 jurisdictions including California, Oregon, and New York).
Oceania: New Zealand (2021) and Australia (all states, fully rolled out by 2023).
While most European and American nations allow both euthanasia (doctor-administered) and assisted suicide (patient-administered), some jurisdictions like Switzerland and Uruguay restrict the practice to only one method.
‘he most recent reliable statistics indicate that in 2023 and 2024, assisted dying accounted for a small fraction of total deaths in nations where it is legal, with rates ranging from 0.03% in Colombia and the USA to 5.35% in the Netherlands. Specific country data includes 3.55% in Belgium in 2024 and 4.70% in Canada in 2023.
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International Public Notice: Your Bicycle Has One Pedal
By Anna Von Reitz
While everyone has been focused on "war" with Iran (another commercial mercenary conflict veiled as "war") and oil prices and banking --- we have been dissecting the global depopulation agenda and finally making headway.
The depopulation agenda and the Death Cult that goes with it doesn't make sense until it is viewed through the lens of fear and competition, from the perspective of old European Powers suffering population collapse as a direct result of two centuries of shameless war profiteering and mindless blood-letting for profit.
They are suffering population collapse, so they want everyone else to suffer population collapse, too. They have been viewing the rest of the world as "overpopulated" -- relative to their own situation.
We became aware of the hidden motivators only because we finally caught onto the Pushback being mounted by some elements of the British Government ---as those same elements have sought to save British lives and redefine social values in a way calculated to support life and love going forward.
We have, in effect, a Death Cult, a Life Cult, and a bunch of "Gentlemen of Fortune" --- mercenaries --- all more or less rogue and rumbling things up. We have chosen to turn the spotlight on this circumstance, because it is central to understanding how the world got into this position and how we can get out of it.
The idea of overpopulation assumes that too many babies are being born, hence the rise of "legalized" abortion, devaluation and abuse of children, vaccine programs that shorten lifespan and increase disease rates (very profitable for the for-profit insurance and medical sectors) and decrease natural reproductive capacity, up to and including the whole Covid 19 atrocity.
The fact of population collapse, on the other side, presumes that not enough children are being born within the native population of each country to sustain reasonable growth --- and this is what Western Europe has been attempting to deal with. Millions of men killed in endless wars for profit leave behind millions of single women and fatherless children, which destroys any semblance of a sane or natural culture.
It isn't that the Fathers haven't shown up. It isn't that they suddenly turned into "deadbeat Dads". It's that millions of men have quietly died in endless mercenary wars and the parties responsible for this have attempted to cover it up so that they don't catch the blame for it.
Look at China's "One Child Rule" --- and the result: over a million men without mates anywhere in the Chinese population.
This isn't "social engineering" -- this is pure self-interested cowardly political evil at its finest.
It's bureaucratic butt covering at the expense of dealing with reality.
And it is actually more complex than the numbers themselves profess, because in addition to all the men killed outright, there are all those that returned home suffering from mental, emotional, and physical damage that rendered them unable to cope and be the good fathers and pillars of society that are needed.
Ground Zero: My Granddaughter married a man with Traumatic Brain Injury and struggled for fifteen years in the half-life of glorious moments of love and clarity interspersed with abject self-medication and violence and frustration. She finally divorced him and is concentrating her efforts on raising his only child to be healthy and happy and whole --- it's the last and only thing that her love can do for him.
Think about that. Her child is a monument to a man who, in a sense, died a long time ago. She takes what joy she can in seeing him reborn in her baby, but she's alone, a single parent, cast adrift in a culture so deluded by "money" that it has forgotten everything that actually matters.
She cherishes her baby and guards her baby all the more, because that child is all that she could salvage and save of the man she loved, and everywhere you look, you see women living truncated lives of such endless loss and struggle fighting the same fight, because the men that should be beside them are gone or too damaged to be part of a family life.
This is what we are all heir to because of two centuries of mindless war profiteering and money manipulation by a system of corporate patriarchy that doesn't deserve to be spit on.
When we say we need a change, we aren't talking about a change from one political party to another, or one monetary system to another. We mean a basic, fundamental, to-the-bone change in vision and values.
We all need to stand on the side of life and on the side of love, and kick the corporate necromancers and money magicians straight back to Hell, where they belong.
We need to know and tell everyone the Truth:
Corporations aren't "persons", they are things -- inanimate, mindless, faceless things.
And money is just a shell game, an intrinsically fraudulent commodity, a false belief on steroids. Wake up.
Is a piece of plastic candy corn worth your life? Is a piece of shiny metal that you can't eat, can't drink, and which you ultimately don't need worth your life? How about all these pieces of paper?
This is your Dutch Grandma standing here telling you the truth, and if you look around and think about it, you will realize that what we are observing and playing back for you is true.
You've been standing here looking at a Carnival of Lies and Errors your entire life, and you've been forced to participate in it, too.
So what's the alternative?
You run your own government and realize that nobody can do that for you.
You issue your own assets and your own credit and manage your resources like "prudent men" --- not drunken sailors spending someone else's inheritance.
You grow up and stand with your neighbors, instead of acting as a hired gun for the latest gang of political party reprobates.
And most of all, you keep your eyes on what really matters, so that you are never again deluded about what is important and what is valuable.
Issued by:
Anna Maria Riezinger -- Fiduciary
The United States of America
I expect Canada to soon offer cash to those who bring people in for MAID.