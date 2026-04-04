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International Public Notice: Your Bicycle Has One Pedal

By Anna Von Reitz

While everyone has been focused on "war" with Iran (another commercial mercenary conflict veiled as "war") and oil prices and banking --- we have been dissecting the global depopulation agenda and finally making headway.

The depopulation agenda and the Death Cult that goes with it doesn't make sense until it is viewed through the lens of fear and competition, from the perspective of old European Powers suffering population collapse as a direct result of two centuries of shameless war profiteering and mindless blood-letting for profit.

They are suffering population collapse, so they want everyone else to suffer population collapse, too. They have been viewing the rest of the world as "overpopulated" -- relative to their own situation.

We became aware of the hidden motivators only because we finally caught onto the Pushback being mounted by some elements of the British Government ---as those same elements have sought to save British lives and redefine social values in a way calculated to support life and love going forward.

We have, in effect, a Death Cult, a Life Cult, and a bunch of "Gentlemen of Fortune" --- mercenaries --- all more or less rogue and rumbling things up. We have chosen to turn the spotlight on this circumstance, because it is central to understanding how the world got into this position and how we can get out of it.

The idea of overpopulation assumes that too many babies are being born, hence the rise of "legalized" abortion, devaluation and abuse of children, vaccine programs that shorten lifespan and increase disease rates (very profitable for the for-profit insurance and medical sectors) and decrease natural reproductive capacity, up to and including the whole Covid 19 atrocity.

The fact of population collapse, on the other side, presumes that not enough children are being born within the native population of each country to sustain reasonable growth --- and this is what Western Europe has been attempting to deal with. Millions of men killed in endless wars for profit leave behind millions of single women and fatherless children, which destroys any semblance of a sane or natural culture.

It isn't that the Fathers haven't shown up. It isn't that they suddenly turned into "deadbeat Dads". It's that millions of men have quietly died in endless mercenary wars and the parties responsible for this have attempted to cover it up so that they don't catch the blame for it.

Look at China's "One Child Rule" --- and the result: over a million men without mates anywhere in the Chinese population.

This isn't "social engineering" -- this is pure self-interested cowardly political evil at its finest.

It's bureaucratic butt covering at the expense of dealing with reality.

And it is actually more complex than the numbers themselves profess, because in addition to all the men killed outright, there are all those that returned home suffering from mental, emotional, and physical damage that rendered them unable to cope and be the good fathers and pillars of society that are needed.

Ground Zero: My Granddaughter married a man with Traumatic Brain Injury and struggled for fifteen years in the half-life of glorious moments of love and clarity interspersed with abject self-medication and violence and frustration. She finally divorced him and is concentrating her efforts on raising his only child to be healthy and happy and whole --- it's the last and only thing that her love can do for him.

Think about that. Her child is a monument to a man who, in a sense, died a long time ago. She takes what joy she can in seeing him reborn in her baby, but she's alone, a single parent, cast adrift in a culture so deluded by "money" that it has forgotten everything that actually matters.

She cherishes her baby and guards her baby all the more, because that child is all that she could salvage and save of the man she loved, and everywhere you look, you see women living truncated lives of such endless loss and struggle fighting the same fight, because the men that should be beside them are gone or too damaged to be part of a family life.

This is what we are all heir to because of two centuries of mindless war profiteering and money manipulation by a system of corporate patriarchy that doesn't deserve to be spit on.

When we say we need a change, we aren't talking about a change from one political party to another, or one monetary system to another. We mean a basic, fundamental, to-the-bone change in vision and values.

We all need to stand on the side of life and on the side of love, and kick the corporate necromancers and money magicians straight back to Hell, where they belong.

We need to know and tell everyone the Truth:

Corporations aren't "persons", they are things -- inanimate, mindless, faceless things.

And money is just a shell game, an intrinsically fraudulent commodity, a false belief on steroids. Wake up.

Is a piece of plastic candy corn worth your life? Is a piece of shiny metal that you can't eat, can't drink, and which you ultimately don't need worth your life? How about all these pieces of paper?

This is your Dutch Grandma standing here telling you the truth, and if you look around and think about it, you will realize that what we are observing and playing back for you is true.

You've been standing here looking at a Carnival of Lies and Errors your entire life, and you've been forced to participate in it, too.

So what's the alternative?

You run your own government and realize that nobody can do that for you.

You issue your own assets and your own credit and manage your resources like "prudent men" --- not drunken sailors spending someone else's inheritance.

You grow up and stand with your neighbors, instead of acting as a hired gun for the latest gang of political party reprobates.

And most of all, you keep your eyes on what really matters, so that you are never again deluded about what is important and what is valuable.

Issued by:

Anna Maria Riezinger -- Fiduciary

The United States of America

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Richard Kudrna's avatar
Richard Kudrna
1d

I expect Canada to soon offer cash to those who bring people in for MAID.

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