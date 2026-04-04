For Canada 100,000 will have been killed by June 2026, from Brave AI;

‘ 2024 Total: 16,499 MAiD deaths, representing a 6.9% increase from 2023.

Cumulative Total: Over 76,475 deaths reported as of the end of 2024.

Projected 2025 Rate: If the 2024 rate continues, the annual number remains near 16,000 , though growth rates are slowing in some provinces like Manitoba.

Future Milestone: The country is on track to reach the 100,000th death by June 2026, marking the 10th anniversary of the law’s passage in 2016.

‘Historical Growth: The percentage of total deaths attributed to MAID has steadily increased since legalization in 2016, starting at 2.0% in 2019, 2.5% in 2020, 3.3% in 2021, and 4.1% in 2022.

International Context: Canada currently holds the second-highest rate of MAID deaths as a percentage of total deaths in the world, surpassed only by the Netherlands (5.4% in 2023).

For the UK ‘progress’ is being made;

‘The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill to legalise assisted dying in England and Wales has passed the House of Commons but is unlikely to become law in the current parliamentary session due to time constraints. Although MPs voted in favour of the bill on 20 June 2025 by a margin of 23 votes, the House of Lords has tabled over 1,200 amendments, and it is widely acknowledged by both supporters and opponents that there is insufficient time to complete all stages before the session ends in May 2026.

Key Status Details:

Current Stage: The bill is currently undergoing scrutiny and debate in the House of Lords , where peers have raised significant concerns regarding safeguards and the potential coercion of vulnerable people.

Likely Outcome: With the parliamentary session set to conclude in May 2026, the bill is expected to expire without becoming law unless the government intervenes to grant additional time, which sources suggest is unlikely.

Future Prospects: Supporters and the bill’s sponsor, Kim Leadbeater, indicate that legislation could be reintroduced in the next parliamentary session, potentially requiring a new ballot or the use of the Parliament Act, though this remains uncertain.

Current Legal Position: Assisted dying remains illegal in England under the Suicide Act 1961, with a maximum penalty of 14 years’ imprisonment for those who assist.

While the bill has not yet failed permanently, its passage has been stalled by procedural delays in the Lords, mirroring the rejection of a similar bill in the Scottish Parliament earlier in March 2026. Any future attempt to legalise assisted dying in England will need to address the safeguard concerns raised during this session, particularly regarding the protection of vulnerable groups and the state of palliative care provision.

For Belgium, 4,500 killed and counting – from here;

Belgium Euthanizes Another 4,500 Citizens as ‘Assisted Suicide’ Death Toll Surges - Slay News

‘Official figures show that in 2025, a staggering 4,486 people were euthanized.’

The data reveal that euthanasia now accounts for 4% of all deaths nationwide.

The death toll for 2025 marked a 12.4% increase from the previous year.

Non-Terminal Patients Among Those Euthanized

Perhaps most troubling, nearly a quarter of those euthanized were not expected to die in the near term from natural causes.

Data summarized by Right to Life UK reveals that 24.9% of individuals who died through euthanasia were suffering from conditions such as depression, PTSD, blindness, or other non-terminal ailments.

Among them were 151 cases involving “cognitive disorders” or “psychiatric disorders,” representing a 36% increase from the year before.

More than 92% of those patients were not terminally ill.

Since Belgium legalized euthanasia in 2003, over 42,000 people have died through the program.

The number has skyrocketed year after year, from just 235 cases in its first year.’

‘Belgium’s euthanasia law does not require patients to be near death.

Since 2014, the Belgian government has even begun euthanizing minors.

In 2025, one minor was euthanized under the law.’

More broadly and again from Brave AI;

‘As of 2026, assisted suicide or euthanasia is fully legal in over 20 jurisdictions worldwide, with 12 countries having national laws permitting the practice. The specific countries providing state-regulated assisted dying include the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Spain, Canada, Colombia, Ecuador, New Zealand, Austria, Germany, and Uruguay.

In addition to these nations, assisted suicide is legal in 14 U.S. jurisdictions (states or districts), and all states in Australia have enacted laws allowing the practice.

Europe: The Netherlands (2002), Belgium (2002), Luxembourg (2009), Switzerland (1942), Spain (2021), Austria (2021), Germany (2020 ruling), and Portugal (law passed 2023, pending implementation as of Jan 2026).

Americas: Canada (2016), Colombia (1997/2021), Ecuador (2024), Uruguay (2025), and the United States (14 jurisdictions including California, Oregon, and New York).

Oceania: New Zealand (2021) and Australia (all states, fully rolled out by 2023).

While most European and American nations allow both euthanasia (doctor-administered) and assisted suicide (patient-administered), some jurisdictions like Switzerland and Uruguay restrict the practice to only one method.

‘he most recent reliable statistics indicate that in 2023 and 2024, assisted dying accounted for a small fraction of total deaths in nations where it is legal, with rates ranging from 0.03% in Colombia and the USA to 5.35% in the Netherlands. Specific country data includes 3.55% in Belgium in 2024 and 4.70% in Canada in 2023.

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