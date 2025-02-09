From this 10-minute video here:

Elon Musk Calls For Impeachment Of Judge Blocking Doge: Court Orders Evidence Gathered Be Destroyed

One judge has banned all Trump cabinet members from accessing ANY federal records - including the Treasury Secretary.

“The explosive conflict between Musk's DOGE team and the Treasury Department Why Musk claims up to $1.7 trillion in annual government waste could be exposed.

The controversial court order demanding destruction of evidence Musk's call for the judge's impeachment and the legal implications

How this case could impact the future of government transparency Is this a case of judicial overreach or a necessary safeguard? Watch now to uncover the truth behind this high-stakes showdown that could reshape American politics.

From Brave AI:

“Elon Musk has called for the impeachment of U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer, who temporarily blocked his team's access to Treasury Department payment systems and sensitive data.

Musk's demand for impeachment comes after Judge Engelmayer's order, which was made in response to a lawsuit filed by 19 state attorneys general claiming that Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) had no authority to access the systems.

The order has been described by Musk as "absolutely insane" and he has accused the judge of protecting corruption.”

There are many more “cases” of judges blocking Trump’s Executive Orders. SCTUS might be getting very busy, very soon!

Onwards!!!