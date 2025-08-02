What should the punishment be for breaking the law?

Illegal migrant boat people are rewarded for breaking the law not punished by putting them in the hotels, and rebranding there crimes as refugee seeking. The illegal migrant boat people have a track record of criminal history, they could also be carrying diseases at a higher rate than the general British population. It must be time to release 15,000 UK prisoners on an early parole basis and imprisoning these migrants as there crimes are likely worse than most British public, this should be done until their cases are closed. Eliminating the 1.3 billion that the migrants costs the British tax payer each year.

Lastly do not forget the PM Keirstarmer had no problem releasing high risk prisoners from British prisoners and locking up so call far right extremist protesting the murder of 4 young girls in Stockport last July.

Onwards!

