Terrific show, most of which went over my head!

From this 65-minute video here:

Net Zero's Spanish Blackout - Special Guest Kathryn Porter

Fantastic energy expert, Kathryn Porter, outlines “probable cause” of the Iberina blackout anhighighs the logical fallacies with nergy polcies adopted by “mad milliband” and inyerccors across Europe and the UK.

“You do not want to miss this live podcast with our special guest Kathryn Porter from Watt-Logic. We will be covering the Spain/Portugal power outage and the key issues around the European Grid system. We will be live on X, YouTube, and LinkedIn. Bring your questions as David Blackmon, Irina Slav, Tammy Nemeth, and Stu Turley are set to have a lot of fun, facts, and responses to the live audience.”

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Introduction

03:15 - What Happened in Spain?

07:50 - Grid Design Problems

12:00 - Cross-Border Dependencies

18:30 - Misaligned Policies vs. Engineering Reality

23:40 - Gas and Dispatchable Power Still Needed

28:30 - Demand-Side Measures and Smart Grids

33:50 - Media Misunderstanding and Energy Illiteracy

38:10 - The Cost of Poor Planning

43:15 - Insights on Resilience Planning

48:50 - Energy Market Design and Capacity Markets

55:40 - Final Thoughts on Net Zero and Realism

01:01:30 - Wrap-Up

Did you know that wind turbines need replacing after just 4 years, or that wind turbines operate at 25% of their “installed capacity”?

PlPase take a subscription to gain access to the thousands of hours of research that go into producing these SubStack articles - or make a donation of $3 bucks or more for a ko-fi here:

(8) Ko-fi.com - Your Ko-fi

Onwards!!!