From here:

Britain stalls on energy debt relief with consumer debts seen topping $9.5 billion by year-end

“LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - A government scheme to clear 500 million pounds of energy debt for some of Britain’s poorest households has yet to launch, as industry warns total arrears could reach 7 billion pounds ($9.5 billion) by year-end.

“The delay comes as ministers face mounting pressure over the cost of living, with energy bills expected to rise in July.

Energy watchdog Ofgem announced the Debt Relief Scheme last October and had hoped it would be launched in early 2026.

But before it can take effect, parliament must pass legislation allowing energy suppliers and government departments to share data identifying which benefit-receiving households would be eligible for help - a process that could take months.

The government is still at an earlier stage, consulting on whether to expand those data-sharing powers in the first place.”

More detail from Brave AI:

“Fuel Poverty: Approximately 12.1 million UK households are estimated to be in fuel poverty, a figure that includes nearly 5 million households spending over 20% of their income on energy. While official government statistics for England recorded 3.17 million households in fuel poverty in 2023, charities like National Energy Action estimate the crisis is far worse, with around 6 to 6.1 million households unable to afford adequate heating.”

“Government 10% Metric: The UK government estimated that 9.0 million households in England could be classed as fuel poor in 2024 using the 10% income threshold, nearly double the level in 2021.

There are 30 million homes in the UK.

“The rise in absolute poverty, driven by the energy crisis, saw the number of people in absolute poverty jump to 12 million in 2022–2023, a rise of 600,000 and the largest increase in 30 years.”

The Marxist ‘focus group’ that passes for the UK ‘government has plans to deal with the problem of energy poverty:

(100) [COPY] UK’S Mad Miliband rolls out the Marxist way - ‘compliance by jackboot’

“Thousands of households could still face forced entry into their homes to install prepayment meters under a secretive court process backed by ministers and senior judges.

Senior judges and Ed Miliband’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero have backed a secret court process that allows utility companies to get warrants to force entry into people’s homes.

The system allows energy firms to enter properties to install prepayment meters, with magistrates making decisions behind closed doors instead of in open court.”

Payment in advance – YOU DON’T PAY UP FRONT, YOU GET NOTHING.

The ‘government claims it will lift 500,000 children out of poverty – AFTER it has consigned all the children in 9 million BRITISH HOMES TO “ENERGY POVERTY. How many kids would that be? Well assuming 42% of all UK families have one or more dependent children with 9 million in fuel poverty that would equate to around 4 million kids. I am guessing that most of the 9 million have entered poverty in the last ten years – fuel or otherwise.

“4 million children in the UK are currently living in poverty, representing 28% of all children.

Energy Debt: Household energy debt has reached record highs, with total arrears surging to approximately £4.43 billion. This debt affects over 1 million households who have no repayment arrangement in place, and one in four households (24%) is currently in arrears, with the average unsecured debtor owing around £1,700.”

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