From here:

Horror energy bill charge you didn’t know you were paying revealed in new crisis and here:

Abolish Carbon Taxes - by David Turver - Eigen Values

“Families facing huge energy bill hikes will see it get even worse as more people “choose” not to pay their bills, an energy chief has warned.

Chris O’Shea, the Chief Executive of Centrica, which owns British Gas, warned a “huge” number of people “can’t afford to pay their bills”.

“Energy bills are set to rise by 26% in January, an increase of roughly £443 on the current cap, according to Cornwall Insight.”

More and more people have fallen into poverty especially impacting the sick, families with children and the elderly.

“Energy Secretary Miattah Fahnbullah said approving the Rosebank oilfield would not reduce household bills.”

This is a statement borne of hunris and false economics.

On the one hand you have Mandleson’s protégé Wes Streeting telling everyone to stock up on 3 days of ‘emergency rations’ on the other we have an energy larder chock full of oil and gas that the UK refuses to exploit- instead intentionally IMPORTING essential oil and gas from expensive overseas markets. How does that even make sense?

It is not just the proven reserves available from the Rosebank field that can be exported to raise taxes and reduce the UK’s burgeoning fiscal deficit, it is all the, as yet, undiscovered resources. From Brave AI:

“UK Sector — The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) estimates there are 4.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in prospective resources (areas requiring more surveys) and 6.2 billion boe in contingent resources (discovered but undeveloped).

Recent reports indicate a 31% increase in prospective resources, bringing the total estimated remaining potential (proven, contingent, and prospective) to approximately 15.8 billion boe, up from 14.7 billion boe in previous estimates. However, under current UK policy, no new exploration licenses are being issued, meaning these resources are unlikely to be extracted.

As more UK consumers default on their energy bills, the UK wants to make things even worse by signing up to the EU’s ETS and CBAM.

From here:

Abolish Carbon Taxes - by David Turver - Eigen Values

“Total debt has more than doubled from just over £0.53bn in 2018 to £1.19bn in early 2026. Arrears have risen even more sharply going up more than six-fold from £0.56bn to £3.6bn over the same period.

The cost of this debt is recovered from other customers through an entry in the price cap, £26.67 ex-VAT in Jan–Mar 2026.

Who covers the cost? “other customers”!

“And so the collective impact of that is that every single person in the UK, every single electricity consumer is paying about £1.50, £1.60 a week, to cover the cost of people that are not paying their bills.

“And it’s just going to get worse when bills go up. It’s just going to get worse.

£1.50 a week is £75-80 a year out of the projected cost in a few months per Brave AI:

“The projected dual-fuel bill for a typical UK household in January 2027 is approximately £2,166 per year, representing a 26% increase from the current October–December 2026 cap of £1,723.

Net zero is based on a lie. THERE IS NO CLIMATE CRISIS - CO2 IS PLANT FOOD. Simply planting trees would remove more CO2 for ZERO cost would remove more CO2 than all the solar plant plantations and wind farm forests could ever do.

(100) Quick reminder – there are 3 trillion trees on the planet – each tree absorbs 25 kg of CO2 a year= 75 billion tonnes a year – mankind emits 35 billion tonnes of CO2 - so what’s the problem?

How can ANY ‘net zero’ policy EVER be justified?

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

If you prefer not to subscribe and like the article You can also ‘donate’ via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Here https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan