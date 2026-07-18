From here:

Argentina respond to FIFA punishment as England World Cup row takes major twist overnight

From Brave AI:

From Brave AI:

“England face Argentina in the third round of the Nations Championship on Saturday, 18 July 2026. The match is scheduled for a 20:10 BST kick-off at the Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero, Argentina.

Key Context and Details:

Recent Form: England enters the match on a high following a dominant 73-8 victory over Fiji in their previous fixture, where Henry Pollock scored a hat-trick. Argentina, currently ranked fifth, recently defeated Wales 35-21 but suffered a 47-38 loss to Scotland.

Team News: England head coach Steve Borthwick has named an unchanged starting XV from the Fiji win, with scrum-half Raffi Quirke replacing the injured Alex Mitchell. Henry Pollock remains on the bench.

Rivalry Context: The match takes place just days after Argentina’s football team defeated England in the World Cup semi-final. Tensions are heightened, with England players having switched hotels in Buenos Aires to avoid World Cup celebrations and incidents of potential racist abuse noted by the squad following their last visit.

Broadcast: The game will be broadcast live on ITV in the UK and streamed on ITVX . In the US, it is available on RugbyPass TV .

Historical Record: England holds a significant historical advantage, having won 24 of the 30 previous Tests between the sides, including the last five meetings.

Ireland is leading the Northern Hemisphere table with 10 points after two wins, while South Africa tops the Southern Hemisphere table, also with 10 points and two wins. Both teams have perfect records through the first two rounds of the 2026 competition.

The current standings after Round 2 are:

Northern Hemisphere

Ireland (10 pts) France (7 pts) Scotland (6 pts)

Southern Hemisphere

South Africa (10 pts) New Zealand (10 pts) Argentina (6 pts)

The winners of each hemisphere table will meet in the final on November 29, 2026, at Twickenham Stadium.

New Zealand are currently playing Ireland (also live on ITV).

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