From Brave AI:

“Keir Starmer has announced his resignation as UK Prime Minister and Labour Party leader, marking the end of his tenure less than two years after his 2024 landslide victory. The decision comes amid mounting pressure from Labour MPs following poor local election results and internal disputes over fiscal policy, welfare reforms, and the controversial appointment of Peter Mandelson.

Andy Burnham, the former Mayor of Greater Manchester, is the overwhelming favorite to succeed Starmer after securing a decisive victory in the Makerfield by-election, which returned him to Parliament. Starmer stated he will remain in office as a caretaker until a new leader is chosen, with nominations for the leadership contest opening on July 9 and a successor expected to be in place by September. This transition will make Starmer the seventh UK Prime Minister in the last decade, extending a period of significant political instability.

When Burnham takes over, he will be tied to the mast of a ship of socialist fools. He will decide which of the cabinet of idiots he will keep, who he will reward etc.

The Chancellor ‘ Rachel from Accounts’’ Reeves will go, maybe handing over to ‘mad Ed’ Miliband.

Whether prince dunce, deputy leader ‘Mastermind ’Lammy ‘will also face a challenge as deputy leader will emerge in time.

Other leadership candidates include The Mandelson ‘groomed’ pretender, Wes Streeting who may be able to use Mandelson’s corrupt network of international contacts to challenge for the leadership or at least be gifted a cabinet post,; and tax and benefit fraudster Angela Rayner may also take a seat at the cabinet table.

One can look at other leading chimps at the tea party – top UK Muslim and fervent believer in the primacy of Sharia law, , home secretary, Shabana Mahmood is viewed as doing a ‘good job’ so will probably keep her position.

On the face of it, it looks like the same chimps tea party, but wearing different hats and being fed the same taxpayer funded bananas.

Burnham has no mandate and has not outlined any policies that will change the road to ruin that Starmer has put the UK on.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan