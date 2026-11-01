From Wikipedia here:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2026_European_unrest

“During the latter half of 2026, mass protest movements arose in Western and Southern Europe. Demonstrations occurred in France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Albania, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Serbia, Luxembourg, Lithuania and Poland. A common motivation ascribed to the protests is the cost-of-living crisis.[2][3] The protests have been largely led by young people, particularly members of Generation Z.[4][5][6]

Background

See also: 2022 Europe inflation protests

Countries with protests in October 2026

The protests unfolded in the face of rising unaffordability, poor working and educational conditions, and dissatisfaction with ruling governments. Several countries faced mounting pressure to rein in their deficits as higher borrowing costs made their debts more difficult to service. France and Belgium had budget deficits of amounting to 5% of GDP.[

Yes, well. Here’s Brave AI’s take on the weekend riots in Germany:

“Massive youth-led protests organized by the “Gen Z regelt!” movement took place across Germany on October 31, 2026, demanding better education funding, relief from the high cost of living, and opposing mandatory military conscription. While the demonstrations were largely peaceful during the day, violence erupted in the evening in major cities including Frankfurt, Hamburg, Cologne, and Berlin.

Key details of the unrest include:

Violence and Looting: Masked agitators, identified by officials as far-left extremists, smashed shop windows, looted stores, and threw Molotov cocktails , stones, and fireworks at police.

Police Response: Authorities deployed water cannons , tear gas, and riot police to disperse crowds and protect emergency services, resulting in several police injuries and dozens of arrests.

Specific Incidents: In Frankfurt , the main shopping street was closed after extensive damage and looting; in Hamburg , protesters set construction barriers on fire; and in Berlin , demonstrators gathered at the Brandenburg Gate before evening clashes.

Context: The protests, which coincided with Halloween, were inspired by similar youth-led unrest in France and Italy, with organizers estimating over 120,000 to 160,000 participants nationwide.

It’s all Trump’s fault for attacking Iran and nothing to do with the oppressive socialist regime running the European Union of Socialist Republic – the EUSR – the modern day equivalent of the defunct USSR.

More here:

Rioters loot stores in Frankfurt as Gen Z-led protests in Germany turn violent

“FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Hooded rioters looted stores in Frankfurt late on Saturday after tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets across Germany’s biggest cities to demand better education and lower living costs.

“The protests followed a wave of Gen Z-led demonstrations across Europe this year. In Serbia, student-led activism helped unseat the country’s longtime leader at the ballot box, while protests in France have descended into rioting and looting.

The German protests organised by the campaign group “Gen Z regelt” — “Gen Z takes charge” in German — took place in 34 cities including Berlin, Frankfurt and Munich. The group says it opposes compulsory military service and wants greater investment in education as many young Germans struggle with rising costs.

Reuters are spinning this as a lack of investment in education. If you believe that, I have a hallow e’en mask to sell you. It is about the debt burden, immigrations and the collapse in living standards from ridiculous regulations on every facet of life imposed by the EU Commission and its bloated bureaucracy.

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