Everything the EU touches turns to crap.

From here:

Poland’s president turns back from Senegal trip as court chief’s ousting sparks crisis

“Riot police were deployed to Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal on Friday as hundreds of demonstrators gathered to protest against the suspension of the top court’s president by the current pro-European government.

Police outside Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal. Pic: Reuters© Reuters

Earlier, the Constitutional Tribunal said its longest-serving judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska had suspended Bogdan ​Swieczkowski, an appointee of Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s far-right predecessor, and was now in ​charge of the court.

President Karol ​Nawrocki turned back to Poland while en route to Senegal as the row over the suspension of his ‌far-right ally intensified, escalating a battle with Mr Tusk’s government over control of the judiciary.

Perhaps it is a hangover from this sort of thing from two years ago?

https://pjmedia.com/benbartee/2024/10/24/et-tu-poland-eastern-europe-stronghold-folds-to-eu-migrant-agenda-n4933592

“Poland — what was and largely still is one of the last holdouts on the European continent full-throatedly resisting the edicts from Brussels that it bathe itself in migrants for Equity™ or whatever — is now seemingly capitulating to the demands.

Anyway , back to the MSN article

“Police said they detained three people after some protesters breached the tribunal’s fence and others threw objects at officers.

Under a heavy police presence, right-wing politicians addressed the crowd, accusing Mr Tusk’s government of staging a coup against the court.”

“Mr Tusk said in a post on X that his government was ​seeking to restore the rule of law, which the European Union had accused his predecessors - the Law and Justice ‌Party (PiS) - ⁠of subverting.

Ah, accusations from the EU and a globalist/EU prime Minister.

“A long-running political dispute over the Constitutional Tribunal has destabilised the institution, with the pro-European government and the nationalist president ​refusing to recognise appointees put forward by the other side.”

“Pawel Soloch, ambassador of the Republic of Poland in Romania, announced his resignation after the suspension.

He said in a post on X: “In connection with the fact of an attempt to unlawfully take over the Constitutional Tribunal, I see no possibility of continuing to serve as the Ambassador of the Republic of Poland in Romania.”

“Mr Swieczkowski became president of the Constitutional Tribunal under PiS, which came to power in 2015 and brought the courts under its judicial control.

Mr Tusk, whose centre-left government took over from the party in December 2023, has accused Mr Swieczkowski of blocking judges elected by the parliamentary majority from taking up their posts at the tribunal.

Discussing the future of the tribunal at Campus Polska in August, Mr Tusk said his government had a plan to ensure the institution would again be staffed with lawfully appointed judges, while acknowledging his methods may not please everyone.

‘May not please everyone’ seems an apt mantra for the EU- who please no-one!

“Earlier this year, Mr Nawrocki refused to swear in three of six judges nominated by parliament, while Mr Swieczkowski, a former deputy justice minister in the PiS ​administration, declined to seat judges elected by the current parliamentary majority.

Last ​month, the parliament appointed Mr Tusk’s ally Maciej Berek to the tribunal, which critics said undermined the government’s stated aim of restoring checks ​and balances.

Romania has also had its EU controversies in recent years, courtesy of EU interference. From Brave AI:

“The 2024 Romanian presidential election was marred by a historic controversy when the Constitutional Court annulled the first-round results just two days before the runoff, citing alleged Russian interference and massive electoral irregularities. The surprise first-round victory of pro-Russian, far-right independent candidate Călin Georgescu, who secured 23% of the vote despite low prior polling, triggered intelligence reports of a coordinated cyber campaign involving TikTok bots, AI-generated content, and undeclared foreign financing.

In response to declassified intelligence detailing hybrid warfare tactics, the court’s unprecedented annulment decision sparked widespread protests from December 2024 to May 2025. Critics, including Georgescu and the AUR party, condemned the move as an undemocratic “state coup,” while pro-European supporters viewed it as a necessary defense of democratic integrity. Georgescu was subsequently barred from running in the rescheduled election and faces criminal investigations for incitement and fascist organization support.

The rerun election held in May 2025 resulted in a narrow victory for pro-EU candidate Nicușor Dan, who defeated nationalist George Simion with 53.6% of the vote. Despite the outcome, the crisis left deep societal divisions and a lasting crisis of trust in Romanian institutions, with some factions continuing to allege that the electoral process was manipulated by Western governments and the domestic “deep state.”

The EU is the ‘giant vampire squid’ sucking the life out of every EU citizen

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