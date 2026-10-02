From Brave AI:

“The European Union has officially adopted new migration regulations, commonly referred to as the Return Regulation, which significantly expand the bloc’s capacity to detain and deport irregular migrants.

On October 1, 2026, EU home affairs ministers granted final approval to the legislation, which had previously been passed by the European Parliament in June 2026 with 418 votes in favor.

Key provisions of the new law include:

Offshore Return Hubs: Member states are authorized to establish deportation centers in non-EU third countries for migrants who cannot be returned to their countries of origin, subject to agreements ensuring human rights compliance.

Extended Detention: The maximum detention period for irregular migrants waiting to be deported has been increased from six months to two years , with unlimited detention possible for those deemed a security risk.

Enhanced Enforcement Powers: Authorities are granted broader powers to search private homes and relevant premises, seize belongings, and detain individuals without prior judicial warrants to enforce deportation orders.

Stricter Penalties: Non-cooperation with deportation orders can result in entry bans of up to ten years (or lifetime bans for security risks), fines, and the withdrawal of social benefits.

The adoption comes amid political pressure to curb irregular migration following a mass border crossing incident in Ceuta in July 2026, where approximately 72,000 migrants arrived.

While supporters argue the law is necessary to speed up returns and manage borders effectively, critics and human rights organizations have condemned the measures as “draconian,” comparing them to aggressive immigration enforcement models and warning of potential human rights abuses. Spain was the only member state to vote against the final regulation in the EU Council, citing unacceptable risks to human rights.

Offshore Return hubs – like the UK’s aborted plan to use Rwanda?

More here:

EU adopts new deportation law amid calls for more restrictions

“Details of the proposal have yet to be presented, but several EU ministers called for additional restrictions.

How many asylum seekers in the EU and UK?

From Brave AI:

“In 2025, there were approximately 101,900 asylum applicants in the UK and 669,365 first-time asylum applicants in the EU.

UK : The number of individuals claiming asylum was 101,900 in the calendar year 2025, which was the third-highest on record.

EU : There were 669,365 first-time asylum applicants from non-EU citizens in 2025, representing a 27% decrease from the previous year.

Combined: When including the UK, the total number of asylum applicants across the EU+ (EU27 plus UK) was approximately 771,000 in 2025.

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