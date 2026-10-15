From here:

EU delays methane rules on oil and gas imports for a year

“Key takeaways

Policy Change: The European Commission proposed a one-year delay to the EU’s methane emissions rules, moving the start date from Jan 1, 2027 to 2028, with compliance proof required by May 31, 2029.

Reason & Pressure: Delay comes after pressure from France, the US, and industry groups, citing concerns over energy security and potential legal risks for importers.

Environmental Impact: Methane, a potent greenhouse gas, remains a major climate concern; environmental groups warn the delay does not solve energy or climate issues.

“The rules, due to take effect on January 1, ​2027, would have required foreign oil and gas suppliers to the EU to monitor and ​report methane, a potent greenhouse gas.

Under the proposed changes, the rules would come into force in 2028. Importers of oil and gas would have until May 31, 2029, to prove that their oil, gas and coal imports from the previous year complied with methane monitoring and reporting rules equivalent to those of the EU - meaning that their foreign suppliers would need to provide the information.

The United States, Europe’s biggest liquefied natural gas supplier, warned the EU in June that the methane law could disrupt fuel deliveries, a stance backed by ‌companies including oil ⁠major ExxonMobil.

It’s not just the US who objected. From Brave AI:

“Qatar is a major supplier of fossil fuels, specifically Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), that is subject to the EU Methane Regulation (EUMR).

Qatar’s energy minister co-signed a joint letter with the US, Nigeria, and Algeria warning that the regulation’s monitoring and verification requirements could disrupt gas supplies to Europe.

The regulation mandates that importers demonstrate equivalent methane monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) standards for exports starting in January 2027 .

QatarEnergy has been noted for having simpler methane monitoring due to its integrated supply chain from the North Field, though it has threatened to stop selling to the EU if the regulations are not revised.

“The United States and France are the primary countries actively opposing or seeking to delay the EU’s Methane Regulation. The US government, particularly under the Trump administration, has lobbied heavily for exemptions or delays, with Ambassador Andrew Puzder arguing the rules risk an energy crisis. France urged the European Commission to postpone the rules, citing legal risks for importers during tight energy markets.

Additionally, a coalition of 12 EU member states has called for a delay or suspension of the import-related rules. This group includes Germany, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Poland, Czechia, Denmark, and Luxembourg. While some, like Czechia and Italy, initially called for longer delays, the EU ultimately agreed to a one-year postponement of the import rules (pushing implementation to 2028) rather than the three-year delay some nations requested.

Back to the MSN article:

“EU countries and the European Parliament must negotiate and approve the delay.

Some EU lawmakers and countries, including Czechia and Italy, have demanded a three-year delay and may attempt to win this in the final negotiations.

You Can’t Always Get What You Want

The EU may not want the imports, but it definitely NEEDS them.

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