From here:

The dark side of AI: US data centres emit more carbon than all of Denmark

“According to researchers at the Ivy League (Harvard) university, the electricity consumed by 403 of the largest data centres in the US over one year generated about as much CO2 as Denmark – a country with a population of just six million.

In one of the first studies to estimate the electricity consumption and emissions of hyperscale data centres since the rise of AI, the researchers estimated their electricity consumption produced 25.7 million tonnes of CO2 between May 2024 and April 2025.

“Within the next seven years, the EU wants to triple its data centre capacity as it seeks to compete in the global AI race. The building boom is already beginning. Property consultancy CBRE expects European capacity to grow by 20 per cent in 2026 alone.”

“The IEA estimates data centres will account for 10 per cent of additional electricity demand in the EU by 2030, putting a strain on its aging power grids.

Residents have also raised major concerns about water consumption, noise pollution and the amount of land being given over to data centres – among other fears.”

I doubt that wind will be able to supply the ‘always on’ electricity the data centres need.

“Then, in November, Stop Dirty Data Centres – a coalition of more than 100 environmental, digital rights and community groups – organised demonstrations in 15 countries to demand a freeze on new data centres until governments address their impact on utility bills, housing and resources.”

“Under the Energy Efficiency Directive, data centres using at least 500 kilowatts of computing power must report their energy and water consumption.

Oh, another Directive that must be passed into law via the Parliaments in each country. What does that Directive say?

Energy efficiency targets

“The EU has agreed on an ambitious energy efficiency target of reducing final energy consumption by at least 11.7% compared to the 2020 projections for energy use in 2030.

Hmmm! And for data centres?

Energy performance of data centres - Energy - European Commission

“A call for feedback was open for 4 weeks during Spring 2026 to consult stakeholders on the draft proposed rules.

Minimum performance standards

The Commission is preparing a legislative proposal on minimum performance standards for data centres and launched an open public consultation and call for evidence on 21 September 2026 to collect feedback from stakeholders and the public on the need for and content of such a proposal.

The consultations are open until 14 December and the final publication of the proposal is planned for the second quarter 2027.

Feedback required in the next few weeks!

“A study on the minimum performance standards for EU data centres has also been commissioned to support the development of EU rules on the topic. It started early 2026 and runs for a period of 24 months.”

“The Energy Efficiency Directive introduced an obligation for the monitoring and reporting of the energy performance of data centres.

A European database, prepared by the Commission, collects and publishes data, which is relevant for the energy performance and water footprint of data centres with a significant energy consumption.

Don’t hold your breath on that link to a European data base collecting and publishing data you may run into this:

“Сървърът е временно недостъпен

Извиняваме се за неудобството. Моля, опитайте пак по-късно.

Which translates to this:

“The server is temporarily unavailable

We apologise for any inconvenience. Please try again later.”

Perhaps it has been subject to a cyber attack!

No doubt ‘backdoor’ Burnham will be seeking to sign up to EU directives of this sort in his Brexit reset deal with the EU tomorrow.

More from here:

Energy Efficiency Directive

“To optimise energy savings in the industrial sector, the directive extends the obligation to carry out energy audits to all companies that consume energy above a certain threshold, regardless of their size.

This includes small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), where there is significant energy saving potential.

Meanwhile, the directive makes energy management systems a mandatory requirement for large industrial energy consumers to monitor and optimise their energy efficiency.

Additionally, EU countries are required to ensure an appropriate level of competence for energy efficiency related professionals, aligning them with market needs and enforcing clearer and stricter requirements for the necessary competencies. This includes energy service providers, energy auditors, energy managers and installers.

The directive requires EU countries to report on energy efficiency investments, including energy performance contracts, as part of the Governance Regulation, ensuring transparency and accountability.

It also establishes project development assistance mechanisms at national, regional, and local levels to support energy efficiency investments. “

So “welcome to the Borg, Resistance is futile you will be assimilated.

The process is the punishment, there is no mention of the compliance costs that this regulation will generate or what the ‘punishment’/ for non-compliance will be.

The EUSR – European Unions of Socialist Republics – the EU version of the USSR.

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