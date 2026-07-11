Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Lyons-Weiler, PhD's avatar
James Lyons-Weiler, PhD
5m

Maybe the reduction in environment toxicants worldwide is helping people use their executive functions properly again?

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Halligan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture