Remember headlines like these?

Irish Government Commits €600M to Cull 200,000 Cows, Aiming for 25% Reduction in Agricultural Emissions by 2030 - EconoTimes

Dutch buying out farmers to cut production

Well the faceless bureaucrats have decided that the culling of livestock is no longer to fight ‘climate change!!!

From Brave AI:

“The European Commission has reversed its previous climate-focused stance by releasing a new Livestock Strategy that redefines livestock farming as critical infrastructure vital to food security and strategic autonomy, rather than a primary source of emissions to be reduced.

This paradigm shift, unveiled in July 2026, explicitly rejects previous mandates to reduce herd sizes or shift diets toward plant-based alternatives, instead promoting livestock as an asset to be defended and invested in.

“Key elements of this reversal include:

Strategic Reframing : Commission officials, including Executive VP Raffaele Fitto , state that livestock is essential for competitiveness and resilience , with herds guarding against land abandonment and ensuring food preparedness .

Investment Focus : The strategy identifies a need for €18 billion in investment to reverse sector decline, arguing that the EU’s livestock sector, which supports 7 million jobs and generates €400 billion annually, is at risk due to previous regulatory pressures.

Exclusion from Strict Emission Rules : In a related move in March 2024, the EU excluded cattle farming from the revised Industrial Emissions Directive , which now only targets large-scale pig and poultry operations, citing the need to avoid administrative burdens on farmers.

Criticism and Controversy: Environmental groups like Greenpeace and the European Environmental Bureau criticize the strategy for lacking binding emission targets and potentially using accounting tricks like “temperature neutrality” to avoid cutting methane emissions, while the Commission’s own climate advisory board had previously advised reducing animal numbers.

This volte face could just as easily be reversed by the next faceless EU bureaucrat, but this should be good news for livestock!

Who would have thought that eliminating food sources was “ critical infrastructure vital to food security and strategic autonomy!!!

Only a moron or a net zero climate freak or an EU bureaucrat would think otherwise.

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