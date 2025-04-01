Marine le Pen has been disqualified from running for President of France because of the crime of misuse of EU expenses. (I bet every politician does it!).

The ban from standing for electoral office lasts for five years - French presidential elections are due in early 2027 - perhaps Macron will pardon her on his way out.

This smacks of the latest attempt by the metropolitan elites across the EU, who support the Union of European Socialist Republics (UESR) - as opposed to the USSR - closing ranks in rue socialist style - against all non-socialist opposition.

France and Germany are the key funding members of the EU - others are subordinate to their wishes - and their socialist “woke” policies are crumbling.

Regular readers will recall the shenanigans that French president Macron engaged in to keep le Pen from becoming the president of France.

The Battle of the Minorities – French national election style

This follows all those “Yellow Vest” protests, where the poor, the elderly and the sick took umbrage with the expensive “green” socialist policies of the metropolitan socialist elites.

Similar shenanigans are going on In Germany, where the AfD is facing all sorts of headwinds to keep them from gaining any sort of say in policy debates.

Why should an EU offence be prosecuted in a Frech court and why should an unelected EU bureaucrat attend the proceedings and express satisfaction with the verdict?

Le Pen has been disqualified for five years from sanding for office - which seems a little jarring considering that the head of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, was found guilty and carried on in public life, first as the head of the IMF, then the head of the ECB.

Christine Lagarde avoids jail despite being found guilty of negligence | World News | Sky News

Of course, the head of the EU Commission is, Ursula von der Leyen, facing charges involved with text dealing billions of C19 doses - no rapid progress there on “Vaccines” that killed hundreds of thousands of Europeans ad maimed millions of others.

Just how much instruction are German politicians under the direction of the unelected EU Commission?

Protests in Romania suggest this EU Commission dominance of national politics is rife.

From Wikipedia here:

2024–2025 Romanian election annulment protests - Wikipedia

“Protests are taking place across Romania in response to the Constitutional Court's December 2024 unprecedented decision to invalidate the country's presidential election on 6 December 2024.

The controversy began when far-right populist Călin Georgescu unexpectedly won the election's first round on 24 November, prompting the Constitutional Court to state that Georgescu's campaign involved Russian interference and electoral irregularities. “

Romanian prosecutors launched criminal investigations against Georgescu for supporting fascist groups and electoral violations, while authorities rescheduled the election for May 2025.”

Then there was this (from Brave AI)

“On May 15, 2024, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot and critically injured in Handlová, Slovakia, after a government meeting.

In Serbia, protests have been driven by younger generations demanding transparency and accountability in response to declining democratic standards and entrenched corruption.1

These protests reflect broader issues of corruption, democratic backsliding, and authoritarianism across the region.”

Could it be that the EU Commission is engaging in “wet work” and is being advised by the CIA on “regime change“ or maybe it has learned some lessons.

Socialists in the UESR need to protect their corruption, power and “influence!

Onwards!!!