From here:

Exclusive: No reply means yes: EU pushes silent approval for energy grid permits

“Under its proposal tabled in December, the EU executive states that grid projects may receive a presumption of overriding public interest, meaning they are assumed to provide important public benefits unless proven otherwise.”

The “overriding public interest” means the EU Commission decides and not the democratic processes in each EU country.

“According to the proposal, if national authorities don’t act within two or three years, depending on the project’s complexity, intermediate permits or actions throughout the process are automatically deemed approved.”

“The renewable energy sector is also affected, with wind farms waiting years for grid connections. Cross-border interconnectors remain stalled in the permitting process and national administrations often move too slowly to match the EU’s climate targets.”

The EU Commission has no control over the climate and its climate goals are “arbitrary and capricious” with a net zero of scince behind the goals by way of measurable outcomes.

“cross European capitals, governments increasingly see the proposal not as administrative streamlining, but as a quiet transfer of power from national authorities to Brussels.

During behind-the-door negotiations, EU countries warned that automatic procedural approvals could create legal uncertainty, weaken environmental oversight and undermine domestic administrative systems.”

“The dispute has become one of the defining political fault lines in negotiations over the EU’s so-called Grids Package. In many member states, permitting decisions touch politically explosive territory — land rights, local opposition, environmental litigation and regional planning authority.”

The EU Commission is morphing into Politburo that ran the failed USSR and turning the EU into a European Union of Socialist Republics – a EUSR as opposed to the USSR.

Post script

Meloni: EU too uncompetitive and bureaucratic

“Giorgia Meloni has criticised the European Union for being an uncompetitive “bureaucratic behemoth”.

Too many rules and regulations made by Brussels strangle growth and hinder competitiveness, the Italian prime minister told the annual meeting of a powerful industrialists’ association, Confindustria.”

Onwards!

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