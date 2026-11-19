From Brave AI:

“The European Commission is currently recovering from a major cyberattack that disrupted its internal IT systems for more than 10 days, potentially exposing large amounts of personal data belonging to thousands of employees.

Impact : The breach primarily affected the Sysper HR platform (payslips, leave, timesheets) and MyPMO (medical reimbursements), though translation services were also hit.

Method : Hackers utilized ARTEX , a publicly available AI-powered tool designed to identify IT vulnerabilities, as confirmed by the EU’s cybersecurity watchdog, CERT-EU .

Response : The Commission believes it has contained the attack, but investigators are still determining the full extent of the data compromise.

Escalation: The incident prompted an urgent meeting of the Corporate Management Board and a briefing by Technology Commissioner Henna Virkkunen to the College of Commissioners.

An urgent meeting of the Corporate Management Board? Who are these masked men who will be munching plates of biscuits and drinking gallons of coffee?

“The Corporate Management Board of the European Commission is chaired by the Secretary-General. Its permanent members include the Director-General responsible for Budget, the Director-General responsible for Human Resources and Security, and the Director-General of the Legal Service.

Additionally, the following participate as observers or may be invited to meetings:

The Member(s) of the Cabinet of the President responsible for budget and administration.

The Head(s) of Cabinet of the Member(s) of the Commission in charge of budget, human resources, and administration.

The Director-General of the Internal Audit Service and the Director-General of DG Communication may be invited when audit or communication issues are discussed.

The Director-General of OLAF (European Anti-Fraud Office) may be invited on occasions relevant to the protection of the EU’s financial interests.

Sounds tremendously bureaucratic and yet not a single ‘computer geek on the Board!

Let’s hope the issue has not held up any important policy decisiosns and that ‘Gallic shrugs’ can be resumed without delay!

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