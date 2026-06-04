From here:

EU moves to ban AfD’s European party | Watch

“Analysis of the EU’s potential ban on the Alternative for Germany’s EU party (ESN) due to alleged non-compliance with EU values. “

Here is how the AfD is polling in Germany:

It is clearly leading the way – by 7 clear points.

Sitting German MPs – over 100 of them -are seeking to ban the party and hence prevent the AfD from removing those protesting MPs from office – no surprises there - - German democracy has long been extinct – witness the destruction of the country by ‘net zero’ policies and the rocketing unemployment and high and persistent levels of immigration.

Well, now the EU seeking to ban the AfD because it does not uphold the same ‘values’ as the EU.

No-one voted for these ‘values – which are socialist and ‘green’.

I do not call the EU – th UEUSR – the European Union of Socialist Republic - for nothing – it is modelled on the now defunct USSR – with the EU Commission duplicating the old Soviet Politburo.

Onwards!

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