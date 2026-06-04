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Bartholo's avatar
Bartholo
11h

The AfD has already been in Court to undo a ban; they can't be trailed twice for the same .crime'.

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E. Grogan's avatar
E. Grogan
11h

My sincere prayers for all those who would be affected by this. I've been to 4 communist countries in my life, one of them was USSR (Russia) and I wouldn't wish communism on anyone. I'm American and we are right now fighting against a number of communist mayors/governors who don't come right out and say that's what they are, many hide behind the name of socialism, but socialism is just another form of communism in my book. It's all about enslaving the people and that is just sheer evil.

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