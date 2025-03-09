In a landmark ruling, the European Court of Justice has ruled that medics who injected people with the toxic experimental C19 modified mRNA and viral vector injections are liable for all deaths and harms caused.

From here (h/t Roger):

European Court of Justice - doctors will be solely responsible for the consequences of covid injections - Europe Reloaded

“According to a ruling by the European Court of Justice, all healthcare professionals who urged or vaccinated you against Covid are civilly and criminally liable.”

“Professor Frajese‘s case before the European Court of Justice had a surprising outcome! According to the Court, a medical prescription was required to administer the anti-Covid vaccines. But there’s more: doctors could have chosen whether or not to administer them, and even advised against them, to such an extent that the potential civil and criminal liability of healthcare professionals is attributable to the specific case.”

“The reasons given by the Court could thus call into question the disciplinary and criminal proceedings brought against doctors who opposed vaccinations, and instead attribute serious responsibilities to doctors who vaccinated “without ifs or buts”, thus also promoting the risk of causing adverse events. Link to article (in Italian): https://buongiornosuedtirol.it/2025/02/19/esclusivo-vaccini-covid-la-corte-ue-serviva-la-prescrizione-e-il-medico-poteva-sconsigliarli/”

“The Court had to confirm, even in a brief parenthesis, that the Commission’s decisions to authorize marketing “do not entail any obligation on doctors to prescribe and administer the said vaccines to their patients”.

In addition, it confirms the specific liability of vaccinating physicians who have administered the drug inversely, without adequately assessing the appropriateness, risks and safety in the specific case of the patient treated.”

“– In this case, the medical treatment was administered “in violation of the law” due to the absence of a prior medical prescription (repeatable restrictive prescription, known as RRL). In trying to explain in terms understandable to those outside the sector, the penal shield only works if the medical treatment is administered in accordance with the indications laid down in the authorization acts, which in this case were disregarded, and not just for lack of a careful and adequate medical assessment of each patient hesitating in the formal act of prescribing. “The timing and number of doses administered were very often not consistent with the indications in force at the time of the various administrations, and this prevents the penal shield from being operational”.

So, there you have it.

Politicians, the MSM, health advisors and regulators can “push” the “vaccines” as much as hey like, buy at the end of the day, it is the medics who are responsible for the outcomes.

Expect a clamour of personal cases to be brought against medics who caused death and harm from the experimental C19 modified mRNA and viral vector injections in the EU.

Whether this ruling applies to the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand plus other countries, remains to be seen.

Somehow, I doubt it, but it’s a start,

Please take a subscription to gain access to the thousands of hours of research that go into producing these SubStack articles - or make a donation of $3 bucks or more for a ko-fi here:

(8) Ko-fi.com - Your Ko-fi

Onwards!!!