US mirrors the EU, not the UK

From here:

EU Parliament votes to raise steel tariffs in bid to protect industry

“The current regulations expire on June 30. Under the new rules, the duty-free import quota will be capped at 18.3 million metric tons per year, around 47% less than before. Quantities exceeding this limit will be subject to a punitive tariff of 50%, double the previous rate.”

Meanwhile back in the Uk run by the clown show of the deeply unpopular Labour government (from Brave AI)

“Starting 1 July 2026, the UK will implement a major overhaul of its steel trade measures, reducing tariff-free import quotas by 60% across 15-20 steel product categories and doubling the above-quota tariff to 50% (up from 25%).

“ These changes aim to increase domestically produced steel’s share of UK consumption from 30% to 50% and are part of a broader response to global steel overcapacity.”

“Key Details

Quota Reduction : Tariff-free volumes will be cut significantly, with unused quotas rolling over quarterly but not carrying over to the next year.

Tariff Rate : Imports exceeding the new quota limits will face a 50% ad valorem duty , calculated on the customs value before other charges.

Affected Products : The measures cover 15-20 categories, including hot-rolled sheets, metallic-coated sheets, plates, bars, wire rod, and tubes, primarily under HS Chapters 72 and 73.

Strategic Support : The government has allocated up to £2.5 billion through the National Wealth Fund to support private-sector investment in domestic steel production, with a focus on electric arc furnaces.

Transitional Arrangements : The government is considering a transitional approach where the new 50% tariff may not apply to goods under contracts agreed before 14 March 2026 and imported between July and September 2026.

Ukraine Exemption : Steel manufactured in Ukraine remains exempt from these tariffs until 30 June 2026 to support Ukraine amid the ongoing war.

International Context: The UK’s measures align with similar actions by the US, EU, and Canada, with the UK securing a preferential 25% tariff rate with the US, while the EU and UK have proposed 50% above-quota tariffs. “

I wonder how they know the steel is manufactured in Ukraine and nor re-exported from Indi, Pakistan, China or Noth Korea?

For the US as per Brave AI:

“Key Changes in 2025–2026

Universal Application : Starting March 12, 2025, tariffs were extended to all countries, ending previous country-specific exemptions.

Rate Increase : In June 2025, tariffs were doubled from 25% to 50%.

Full Value Assessment : As of April 6, 2026, tariffs are calculated on the full customs value of the imported article, not just the steel content value, closing previous loopholes for derivatives.

Derivative Coverage: The scope now includes a wider range of derivative products, with specific HTSUS codes (e.g., 9903.82.02–9903.82.17) governing classification based on metal content and origin.

Importers must report the country of melt and pour for steel products. Derivative articles with less than 15% steel content are exempt, while those made with U.S. steel benefit from the 10% rate.

The UK has plans for its own steel ‘industry:

“Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has announced plans to fully nationalise British Steel, with legislation to be introduced in the King’s Speech on Wednesday, 13 May 2026. This move marks the first time the company will return to state ownership since 1988, following the failure to secure a commercial sale to its current owner, Jingye Group.

The government will use emergency powers to take full national ownership, subject to a public interest test that evaluates national security, critical infrastructure preservation, and economic stability. The Steel Industry (Nationalisation) Bill had its first reading in Parliament on 14 May 2026, with the Second Reading expected shortly to allow for parliamentary debate.”

“British Steel currently manufactures approximately 3 million tonnes of quality steel products every year. The company produces over 1,450 different specifications of steel, which are rolled into wire rod, sections, special profiles, rail, billet, bloom, and slab”.

“In 2023, the United Kingdom imported 4.46 million tonnes of steel products to meet domestic demand. This volume represented a 60% import share of the total UK steel market, up from 55% in 2022”.

I would bet that the imported steel remains cheaper than British made steel because of the energy costs of ‘net zero’ plus national insurance rates and other taxes charged on UK employment.

Onwards!

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