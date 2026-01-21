From here:

Thousands of farmers protest EU, Mercosur trade deal ahead of vote

Thousands of farmers driving tractors and waving flags descended Tuesday on the European parliament in Strasbourg in protest at a major trade deal signed with South America, ahead of a vote on whether to refer it to the courts.

The deal inked earlier this month between the 27-nation European Union and Mercosur bloc members Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay creates one of the world’s largest free trade areas after 25 years of tricky negotiations.

What is it about socialist politicians hating on farmers?

Check this out!

‘Ursula von der Leyen and her commission have to go!’ — Farmers descend on Strasbourg to oppose EU-Mercosur trade deal ahead of European Parliament vote

“To impose so many standards and regulations on French and European farmers that undermine our competitiveness, and then import food products that don’t even comply with what’s required of us… It’s really scraping the bottom of the barrel.”

The bureaucrats cite these sorts of numbers

“But the 4,500 farmers and their supporters from France, Italy, Belgium and Poland protesting Tuesday, according to police estimates, fear it will cause an influx of cheaper goods produced with lower standards and banned pesticides.

“The treaty, expected to come into force by the end of the year, eliminates tariffs on more than 90 percent of bilateral trade. The deal will favour European exports of cars, wine and cheese, while making it easier for South American beef, poultry, sugar, rice, honey and soybeans to enter Europe.”

“According to EU estimates, European exports to Mercosur are expected to rise by 39 percent, while Mercosur exports to the EU could increase by 17 percent. By 2040, the agreement is projected to boost EU GDP by 77.6 billion euros and Mercosur GDP by 9.4 billion euros.”

The deal has implications for UK farmers also, as cheap products can be re-exported to the UK from the EU, whilst UK goods will now have to compete directly with cheap products imported into the EU.

Onwards!

PLEASE take a paid subscription or follow/recommend my site to others you think might be interested. You may also donate via Ko-fi – (any amount three dollars and above here): https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan