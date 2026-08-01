Remember according to Muslim Sharia all man-made laws are illegitimate and artificial, only the words of the prophet are legal ‘natural law.

EU politicians have lost all perspective and have forgotten the millions of Muslims entering the EU and UK every year and are reduced to a virtue signalling panic over the 12,000 (and dropping fast!) remaining number of invaders in Spain.

From Brave AI – actual EU wide racial/religious demographic numbers are top secret:

“ Historical Surge: Between 2014 and 2016 , Muslim migration to Europe surged to nearly half a million annually, largely due to conflicts in Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

Recent Trends: Post-2016 migration flows have fluctuated based on changing geopolitical conditions and EU border policies, but specific annual counts for 2026 are not available in the provided data.

Total Population: As of 2016 , Muslims made up 4.9% of Europe’s population (approx. 25.8 million). Recent summaries suggest this share may be closer to 6% today, reflecting various estimation methods and cutoffs for “Europe.”

“Between mid-2010 and mid-2016, approximately 3.7 million Muslims migrated to Europe, including 2.5 million regular migrants (workers, students) and 1.3 million refugees. This averages to roughly 615,000 Muslim migrants per year over that specific six-year period.

More recent data indicates that after 2014, the number of Muslim migrants arriving in Europe surged to almost a half-million annually, largely due to conflicts in Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan. Historically, Muslims have constituted a large and increasing proportion of both regular immigrants and asylum seekers arriving in Western Europe each year.

For precise 2026 entry figures, one must wait for official Eurostat or UN Migration reports typically released with a lag.

“In 2024, the European Union received a total of 5.7 million immigrants, comprising 4.2 million from non-EU countries and 1.5 million migrating between EU member states. This followed a peak in 2022 when 5.3 million people immigrated from non-EU countries, and 4.3 million from non-EU countries in 2023.

2024 Total Inflow : 5.7 million (4.2 million non-EU + 1.5 million intra-EU).

2023 Total Inflow : 5.8 million (4.3 million non-EU + 1.5 million intra-EU).

2022 Total Inflow: 6.8 million (5.3 million non-EU + 1.5 million intra-EU).

These figures represent net migration flows and do not include asylum seekers and refugees from Ukraine under temporary protection for some countries. The EU’s total foreign-born population reached approximately 63–64 million in 2024–2025, representing about 14% of the total EU population.

The linked article below is a decent summary of the political blowback of the small number of 12,000 remaining invaders -rapidly falling:

22 EU Leaders Demand “Immediate Action” As Migrant Invasion Raises Fear Of Hybrid Warfare | ZeroHedge

“The invasion of the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla by 50,000 military-aged men from Morocco exposed the dire consequences of nation-killing mass-migration policies promoted by socialist regimes, which have long eroded national sovereignty across the entire continent.

The expression ‘get a grip’ springs to mind and an obvious need to address the real issue -which is the growing takeover of the EU and UK by the Muslim diaspora. Right now that takeover is being accepted and endorsed by all predominantly Christian countries throughout the EU and UK.”

“The list of European leaders criticizing Spanish Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is growing on Saturday, as 22 EU leaders have now signed on to a demand for an “immediate and coordinated European response” to the invasion into Ceuta and Melilla.”

It is not within the power of western liberal democracies to halt the spread of Islam- Europeans may as well all convert to Islam and adopt Sharia law.

“”We cannot allow uncontrolled mass crossings, the instrumentalization of migration or other hybrid threats to create the perception that illegal entry into the European Union is possible,” EU leaders, including Denmark’s Mette Frederiksen, Italy’s Giorgia Meloni and Germany’s Friedrich Merz, wrote in a letter published on X by Denmark’s Ministry of State.”

You are around 25 million (mostly Muslim immigrants too late!

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