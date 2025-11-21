From here:

US & Qatar Force EU Climate Policy U-Turn – End of the ESG Era?

Shocker!

In July 2024 I penned this article:

EU rewrites every trade deal it has with the entire world via its new compliance directive

The aim was brutal and fascist in its nature– compulsory compliance by all trade partners of the EU – direct and indirect- with the EU’s climate policies that pointlessly targeted the stupid and (impossible to achieve,)“climate change goals set by the UN’s IPCC.

Compliance via the dogma of the Borg – “Welcome to the (EU)Borg of national (Nazi) socialism- resistance is futile, you will be assimilated.”

All part of the “process is the punishment” socialist playbook – reporting and due diligence ae embedded and compulsory (and horribly expensive0.

Except Qatar and the US refused to play “ball.”

“Advocates of the ESG doctrine—under which private industry is forced by lawmakers to integrate party-circulated environmental and social standards into corporate governance—suffered their first major setback. Reporting and due diligence obligations for companies have been so weakened that previously required climate-aligned transition plans at the corporate level are now eliminated. Responsibility for violations of the remaining rules now rests with national authorities, not Brussels, freeing multinational supply chains from massive oversight. The economy can, to some extent, escape the regulators’ grip—good news.

For companies in the fossil energy sector, new market incentives emerge: exports to Europe can be conducted more easily, as regulatory hurdles are lowered and bureaucratic reporting requirements drastically reduced.

Overall, the adjustment allows companies greater flexibility in supply chains, reduces the compulsion to invest in renewable or CO₂-neutral projects, and makes European markets more attractive to fossil energy exporters.

The EU Commission has recently faced mounting pressure from both Washington and the key LNG supplier, Qatar.

US Trade Secretary Howard Lutnick had months earlier called on US companies to simply ignore Europe’s ESG framework if it significantly impeded operations—a direct affront to Ursula von der Leyen, who likes to portray herself as the morally superior, untouchable guardian of EU trade.

Together, these forces launched an offensive to bring Brussels’ climate defense to its knees, where cognitive dissonance had taken hold and the undeniable drift of geopolitical power was being ignored.

We have clearly entered the era of resource dominance. Europe imports roughly 60% of its required energy. Its irrational war on baseload energy sources such as nuclear and coal has only deepened dependence.

If member states of the EU are lucky, the most damaging and costly impacts of climate regulations can be avoided entirely – prayers are still needed!

