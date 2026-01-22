From here:

EU Parliament greenlights fast-track €90 billion loan for Ukraine

“In December, the European Union decided to provide Ukraine with €90 billion in financial assistance over the next two years. These are non-repayable and interest-free funds.”

A loan you don’t have to repay, and which carries no interest rate, is a gift.

That works out at 200 euros ($226) for each of the EU’s 450 million citizens.

“Recently, the President of the European Commission announced that €60 billion of this amount is earmarked for the defense sector, with another €30 billion for budget support.”

“The funding will be used to cover budget expenditures and defense needs, and the issue of repayment may arise only after Russia has compensated Ukraine for the damage caused.”

I would not hold your breath waiting for this to happen!

Which will last around 8-9 months at the current rate of spending and ‘wastage’.

That is not all of course.

“At the same time, the European Union is continuing to discuss the mechanism of a so-called reparation loan for Ukraine at the expense of frozen Russian assets.”

Which would be ‘legalized’ theft – especially of private Russian assets.

Note the loan ca be repaid out of any reparations paid by Russia to Ukraine – (not vice versa!)

Onwards!

