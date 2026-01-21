Delaying the pain for s year?

From here:

European Parliament freezes Mercosur deal, referring it to EU Court of Justice

“The European Parliament voted on Wednesday to refer the EU-Mercosur trade agreement to the EU Court of Justice, a move that significantly delays the deal and could potentially derail its final approval.”

“As expected, the vote was tight, with 334 MEPs in favour of the referral, 324 against, and 11 abstaining.

“The Court will now consider whether the trade deal is compatible with EU treaties.”

“The referral adopted on Wednesday suspends the approval procedure in the European Parliament, which was set for a final vote in the coming months. The EU top court’s ruling could take more than a year to be issued, and in the interim, the deal’s approval will be frozen.”

“The European Conservatives and Reformists allowed their lawmakers a free vote, and a split emerged: Polish and French MEPs voted in favour of referral, while Italian, Czech, Belgian, and Baltic MEPs voted against.”

Exclusive: EU lawmakers freeze EU-US trade deal after Trump tariff threat

We are witnessing another split within th EU – between those that grow the food and the bureaucrats that eat it. There are many other splits – notably those that believe the climate hoax and want to inflict massive energy bills on people for “net zero” difference to the planet.

The Mercosur deal allow the agricultural products to be sold into the EU with lower compliance standards than those applied to EU farmers for their products – making them a lot cheaper than EU produced goods.

Goods shipped to the EU can be re-exported to the UK and US where the same lack of compliance quality resulting in lower costs applies.

Note: There is no climate “crisis” – CO2 is plant food and is NOT A POLLUTANT.

There is a cycle of life - CH4 plus O2 goes to CO2 PLUS H20 – add sunlight (via photosynthesis) and you get LIFE.

Farmers play a key part In this cycle of life- bureaucrats do not – they impose taxes and regulations that restrict life – the massive costs necessary to plant the renewables devices require the doubling of the capacity for electricity generation – every Watt of renewable power requires a fossil fuel back-up Watt of fossil fuel power – plus a rebuild snd doubling of all the transmission lines. Utter folly and insanity.

Onwards!

