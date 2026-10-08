From here:

The need for an EU strategy to counter Islamist entryism and the influence of the Muslim Brotherhood network · Vote Results · HowTheyVote.eu

For: 381(68%). Against: 167(30%). Abstentions: 15(3%). In total, 563 MEPs voted. 156 MEPs didn’t vote.

Brave AI describes the vote as below:

“On October 8, 2026, the European Parliament held a plenary vote on a resolution calling for an EU strategy to counter Islamist entryism and the influence of the Muslim Brotherhood network.

Drafted by the European People’s Party (EPP) and authored by French MEP Céline Imart, the resolution urges the European Commission to develop a methodology to identify signs of Islamist infiltration, such as financial opacity and confusion between religion and politics.

The vote seeks to prevent EU funds from reaching entities linked to Islamist networks and to increase transparency regarding the ultimate recipients of public money.

While the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group pushed for the Muslim Brotherhood to be added to the EU terrorist list, the Renew Europe group negotiated text clarifying that the resolution is not aimed at the Muslim community as a whole.

The Left, Greens/EFA, and S&D groups opposed the resolution, warning against stigmatizing Muslims and conflating political Islam with terrorism.

Although the resolution itself is not a legal designation, it signals a shift in European Parliament policy toward stricter oversight of organizations associated with the Muslim Brotherhood, following similar legislative moves in France and the Netherlands.

The outcome reflects a political compromise aimed at protecting democratic institutions while attempting to avoid sweeping generalizations against religious minorities.

The EU’s research from February 2026 on the Muslim Brotherhood can be found in this 73 page document here:

3.6.2026.Research_Reports_the-muslim-brotherhood-across-europe-2026.pdf

“The Muslim Brotherhood promotes a radical vision of Islam that at its core contradicts the values of liberal democracy, pluralism, and social integration.

This vision serves as the ideological and organizational base of support for terrorist organizations such as Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which explicitly deny the State of Israel’s right to exist and to target Jews worldwide.

1 .Direct risk to the security of Jewish communities

2 .Indirect and ongoing support for terrorist organizations

3 .Normalization of antisemitism and religious–political incitement

4 .Systematic delegitimization of the State of Israel in the European arena

“General Background

The Muslim Brotherhood is one of the oldest and most influential Sunni Islamic organizations in the world (founded in Egypt in 1928). Its central objective is the establishment of a society governed by Islamic law, Sharia.

The movement advocates a gradual process of Islamization, in both the Middle East and the West, combining religious, social, and political efforts to reshape society in accordance with its radical interpretation of Islam.

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