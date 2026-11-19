From Brave AI:

“The European Commission has proposed a loan of up to €45 billion (approximately $49 billion) to support Ukraine in 2027, rather than pledging €47 billion. This additional funding is designed to cover roughly two-thirds of Ukraine’s estimated €70 billion financing gap for the year.

Loan Structure : The support will be provided as a limited-recourse loan , meaning Ukraine will only be required to repay the principal once it receives reparations from Russia.

Allocation : Up to €25 billion is earmarked for military assistance, including air defense and ammunition, while up to €20 billion will provide general budget support conditional on rule of law and anti-corruption reforms.

Financing : The loan will be raised through EU borrowing on capital markets, guaranteed by the EU budget headroom, and supplemented by incentives for international partners to cover the remaining third of Ukraine’s needs.

Context: This proposal follows the existing €90 billion Ukraine Support Loan agreed upon for 2026 and 2027, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stating it is the best way to give Ukraine a strong hand at the negotiating table.

Meanwhile here are Russia’s spending plans:

“Russia’s projected spending on the war in Ukraine for 2027 is approximately $202–206 billion (17.1 trillion rubles), representing a post-Soviet record and a 27–43% increase over previous budget targets.

This allocation constitutes roughly 35% of total federal spending, with the majority directed toward weapons procurement and military equipment.

To finance this deficit, the Kremlin is implementing higher taxes on passive income and online purchases, increasing government borrowing, and cutting social programs such as healthcare and education by 5–6%.

Actual expenditures are expected to exceed these projections due to the ongoing attrition of the conflict, with the budget deficit forecasted at 2.2% of GDP

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