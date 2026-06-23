From here:

Digital euro clears key hurdle as EU seeks to break free from U.S. credit cards

“FRANKFURT, June 23 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank secured key parliamentary backing on Tuesday for the launch of a digital euro, an electronic means of payments aimed at making the euro zone less reliant on U.S. credit cards at a ‌time of fraying transatlantic relationships.”

“Siegbert Frank Droese of the far-right Europe of Sovereign Nations, a political group in the European Parliament, said his group had voted against the proposal, raising the likelihood that a further vote would be needed at the Parliament’s plenary.

“The ECB, which plans to run a 12-month pilot of the digital euro starting in the second half of next year before a full launch in 2029, said it looked forward to Parliament adopting its final position.

Here’s how Brave AI describes the digital euro.

“The digital euro is a central bank digital currency (CBDC) issued by the European Central Bank (ECB) to complement physical cash and private digital payments. It functions as non-bank public money, meaning it is a direct liability of the Eurosystem rather than a commercial bank deposit, ensuring it is as secure as cash and not dependent on the solvency of private financial institutions.

How It Works for Users

Access and Wallets : Users do not hold accounts directly with the ECB. Instead, they access the digital euro through Payment Service Providers (PSPs) like banks or post offices via proprietary apps or standalone digital euro wallets.

Funding and Limits : Users fund their digital euro wallet from a linked bank account or by depositing cash. To protect financial stability, holdings are capped (proposed around €3,000–€4,000 per person) and the currency does not accrue interest .

Payments: The digital euro enables instant, 24/7 payments across the euro area, regardless of the user’s country or payment provider. It supports both online and in-store transactions, acting as a pan-European alternative to fragmented private solutions.

Key Technical Features

Offline Functionality : The digital euro can be used without an internet connection via near-field communication (NFC) between devices, offering a cash-like level of privacy where transaction details remain visible only to the payer and payee.

Privacy and Security : For online payments, data is pseudonymized so the Eurosystem cannot link transactions to individuals. Anti-money laundering (AML) checks are performed by PSPs only when users fund or defund their wallets, similar to cash deposits.

Infrastructure: The system relies on a centralized settlement platform (the Digital Euro Services Platform) operated by the Eurosystem, leveraging distributed ledger technologies for resilience but not using blockchain for the retail currency itself.

Timeline and Status

As of 2026, the project is in the preparation phase following the completion of its investigation phase. If EU legislation is adopted as expected, the ECB aims to begin testing with a beta digital euro in 2027 and potentially launch the currency in 2029, contingent on successful pilots and the adoption of the digital euro regulation.

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