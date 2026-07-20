Observant readers will recall this article from October 2024

EU rewrites every trade deal it has with the entire world via its new compliance directive

“…countries in the EU have a year or so to implement the Directive, and three years after that to apply the Directive fully.

“Member States have to transpose the Directive into national law and communicate the relevant texts to the Commission by 26 July 2026. One year later, the rules will start to apply to the first group of companies, following a staggered approach (with full application on 26 July 2029).”

Lots more detail in the article on the implications for global supply chains exporting to the EU.

Watch this one hour video for a discussion on the latest developments on the CCSD, EU ETS and CBAM.

(2) EU Triples Down on Net Zero: Parliament and Commission Push Absurd, Destructive Policies 📱 - YouTube

“This week, the European Union doubled (or tripled) down on its net-zero agenda with a flurry of proposals that critics describe as micro-managed, unrealistic, and dangerously detached from energy system realities.

From a sweeping electrification mandate to tweaks in carbon pricing and selective delays on enforcement, Brussels continues to prioritize targets over reliable power, affordability, and practical engineering.

These moves come as Europe’s grid already struggles with intermittency, connection delays, and the integration of weather-dependent sources.

Adding massive new electric loads without corresponding stable baseload or dispatchable capacity risks higher costs, reliability problems, and further deindustrialization.

The Energy Realities Podcast team of Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Irina Slav, and David Blackmon covers the major stories in this disaster waiting to unfold.

1. EU’s Net Zero Policy Acceleration The hosts discuss the European Commission’s aggressive push on climate policies, including: A new 46% electrification target by 2040 (doubling current electricity usage) Expansion of the Emissions Trading System (ETS) with free credits extended to 2048 Extension of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) to more downstream products A 3-year delay on methane compliance rules rather than elimination

2. Energy Security & Global Geopolitics The EU’s contradictory energy policies despite energy security concerns UK North Sea oil development uncertainty under new Prime Minister Andy Burnham Iraq’s oil exports bypassing traditional routes through Syria Iran’s leverage over the Strait of Hormuz and how countries are building alternative pipelines Norway’s energy dominance despite previous green commitments

3. China’s Strategic Response China making it illegal for companies to share supply chain data with EU verifiers This effectively blocks the CBAM compliance mechanism for Chinese companies Potential strategy to eliminate multinational competition and consolidate Chinese control

4. Renewable Energy Contradictions & Hypocrisy Wyoming wind farms killing 23,000+ birds and bats annually with no penalties

Contrast with Exxon’s $1 million fine for one golden eagle death

Battery storage fires in California and UK hospitals

Lack of transparency about renewable energy downsides (rooftop solar fires, EV charging risks)

5. Grid Reliability & Battery Storage Issues UK’s 7.5 gigawatts of battery storage proved insufficient during June grid crisis

Questions about battery recyclability and long-term sustainability

The paradox of adding unreliable weather-dependent power to grids

6. Media & Data Manipulation Criticism of the Energy Institute replacing BP’s objective statistical review Wall Street Journal only now reporting what’s been known for 25 years about battery storage dominance Concerns about funding sources influencing energy reporting

7. Practical Energy Solutions Being Overlooked Engineers know how to fix grid problems but are silenced by policymakers

Political goals override engineering realities

Unrealistic timelines repeatedly extended rather than revised

The overarching theme is that EU climate policies are economically destructive and impractical, while energy security is being compromised by ideological commitments to renewables over reliable baseload power.

You may recall a little good news from here last week:

(99) EU Commission determines that livestock emissions DO NOT require the cull of cows and pigs and the EU’s livestock sector, which supports 7 million jobs and generates €400 billion annually, is at risk’

Here’s Brave’s summary of the latest developments:

“The European Commission has unveiled the Electrification Action Plan, published on July 17, 2026, aiming to make Europe the world’s first electro-powered continent by doubling the EU’s electrification rate from its current stagnant level of 23% to an indicative target of 46% by 2040. This plan is a core component of the post-2030 Energy Union package and is designed to reduce the EU’s fossil fuel import bill by €260 billion annually, while cutting oil demand by 40% and gas demand by 70%.

Key measures include:

Price Gap Reduction : Proposing that electricity not be taxed more heavily than gas and allowing member states to reduce network charges for certain consumers to make electric technologies like heat pumps and electric vehicles more affordable.

Grid Expansion : Urging rapid adoption of the Grids Package to resolve bottlenecks in grid connections and infrastructure.

Industrial Decarbonization : Overhauling the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) with a €100 billion Industrial Decarbonisation Bank to finance clean technology adoption.

Sectoral Targets: Accelerating the deployment of 120 million battery electric vehicles and 100 million heat pumps by 2040, with specific strategies for industry, transport, and buildings.

The EU is DOUBLING its electrification targets by 2040 from 23% to 46% by 2040 and all the associated roll-out of EV’s and heat pumps. Etc

We also have:

“The European Commission has unveiled the Electrification Action Plan, published on July 17, 2026, aiming to make Europe the world’s first electro-powered continent by doubling the EU’s electrification rate from its current stagnant level of 23% to an indicative target of 46% by 2040. This plan is a core component of the post-2030 Energy Union package and is designed to reduce the EU’s fossil fuel import bill by €260 billion annually, while cutting oil demand by 40% and gas demand by 70%.

Key measures include:

Price Gap Reduction : Proposing that electricity not be taxed more heavily than gas and allowing member states to reduce network charges for certain consumers to make electric technologies like heat pumps and electric vehicles more affordable.

Grid Expansion : Urging rapid adoption of the Grids Package to resolve bottlenecks in grid connections and infrastructure.

Industrial Decarbonization : Overhauling the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) with a €100 billion Industrial Decarbonisation Bank to finance clean technology adoption.

Sectoral Targets: Accelerating the deployment of 120 million battery electric vehicles and 100 million heat pumps by 2040, with specific strategies for industry, transport, and buildings.

That won’t work and countries wrote a letter to the EU:

“he European Commission is proposing to waive penalties for violations of the EU Methane Regulation (EUMR) for a three-year period from 2027 to 2029, rather than deferring the regulation’s implementation or requirements. This measure, announced in July 2026, applies to oil and gas importers who fail to meet monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) standards, allowing them to avoid fines during this “grace period” to prevent supply disruptions.

The decision follows intense pressure from the U.S. government, several major exporters (including Qatar, Nigeria, and Algeria), and a coalition of 17 EU member states who argued that the rules would threaten energy security and cause supply shortages amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. While the substantive MRV obligations for importers remain in place, the suspension of penalties effectively delays enforcement of the compliance mechanism through the end of the decade.

All this is part of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism push back.

China has made compliance with the EU’s ‘monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) standards difficult – renderin any EU verifiers and compliance monitors difficult if not ILLEGAL – forcing international companies to shut down and leave China?

“China does not make compliance with the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) standards illegal. In fact, Chinese manufacturers are actively navigating a dual-compliance burden, where they must satisfy both China’s internal ETS MRV standards and the separate, often conflicting, EU CBAM methodology simultaneously.

This complex regulatory environment creates significant operational risks, particularly as of 2026, when the EU mandates the exclusive use of EU-accredited third-party verifiers for definitive phase reporting. Industrial operators face logistical challenges and increased costs to meet these requirements, with failure to surrender the necessary certificates triggering statutory penalties of €100 per excess tonne or potential import blocks.

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