What the hell is ‘social climate!!!

Before we get to that, let’s start with what the hell is ETS2!!!

From Brave AI:

“ETS2 (Emissions Trading System for buildings and road transport) is a separate European Union carbon market that covers CO₂ emissions from fuel combustion in buildings, road transport, and small industry sectors not included in the existing EU ETS.”

Carbon emissions are set by bureaucrats – no CO2 levels are measured -just emissions. Once the emissions levels are set by the bureaucrats, they are automatically reduced every year and ‘carbon credits – not CO” credits – carbon is a chemical element – CO2 is s a colourless, odourless gas – they are completely different .

“The system aims to reduce CO₂ emissions in these sectors by 42% by 2030 compared to 2005 levels.”

There is no reference to what happens to levels of CO2 in the EU or elsewhere if the reduction of 42% is achieved, nor what happens if 30% or 50%REDUCTIONS IN co2 EMISSIONS happen. There is no rebate for faulty science or observable/measurable outcomes of the levels of C)2 in the air in the EU or anywhere else in the world.

Remember CO2 + water + sunlight = LIFE via food. (CH4 + O2 = CO2 + H2Oyields CO2 + H20 – try living without either – you can’t, neither can anything else.

Note the reference to CO2 emissions -NOT levels of CO2.

What is the likely cost of the bureaucratic quackery of ETS2?

“The introduction of the EU Emissions Trading System 2 (ETS2) is projected to cause significant increases in fossil fuel prices starting in 2027, as fuel suppliers must purchase allowances for emissions from road transport and building heating.

Carbon Allowance Price Projections

2027: Initial prices are estimated between €45–€73 per tonne of CO2, with some models suggesting a starting point just over €50/t.

2030: Prices are forecast to surge significantly, with base case estimates reaching €100–€150/t and more aggressive scenarios projecting up to €222–€259/t.

Trend: The system is designed with a declining cap and no free allowances, creating a structural deficit that drives mid-term price appreciation, potentially doubling from 2027 to 2040.

Impact on Consumer Energy Costs

Road Transport: Consumers can expect fuel prices to rise by approximately 10–15 cents per liter for petrol and diesel at initial price levels, with potential increases of up to €0.50 per liter if carbon prices reach €259/t.

Heating: Relative price increases for heating oil and gas are estimated between 10% and 30%, while heating coal could see increases around 52%.

Inflation: The initial inflationary impact is estimated to raise consumer prices by 0.4–0.9 percentage points, depending on the country and energy mix, though this may be mitigated by the Social Climate Fund.

Mitigation Mechanisms To prevent extreme price volatility, ETS2 includes a Market Stability Reserve (MSR2) and a temporary price ceiling. If prices exceed €45–€58/t, additional allowances are released into the market. Additionally, 50% of auction revenues are allocated to the Social Climate Fund (totaling at least €86.7 billion by 2032) to support lower-income households with energy renovations and public transport.

“Unlike the original EU ETS which targets large industrial emitters, ETS2 uses an upstream approach where fuel suppliers (e.g., oil tax warehouses, gas distributors) are responsible for purchasing and surrendering allowances for the fuels they distribute.

Allowances: All emission allowances are auctioned with no free allocation, as costs can be passed through to consumers.

Social Mitigation: Revenues from ETS2 auctions fund the Social Climate Fund (up to €65 billion between 2026–2032) to support vulnerable households and small businesses affected by higher energy costs.

“The current price for CO2 emissions in the European Union Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) is approximately €60–€80 per tonne ($tCO_2$).

EU bureaucrats set emissions and the market has to squabble over the price of what the EU decides.

Now for ‘social climate.

“The EU defines the social dimension of climate action through the Social Climate Fund (SCF), which is explicitly established to alleviate energy and transport poverty resulting from the transition to clean mobility, buildings, and housing. “

The Social Climate fund gets its money from selling carbon credits.

This is a form of taxation!!!

The people ost affected by this REGRESSIVE tax are the poor, sick and elderly so the bureaucrats in the EU give some of the money raised in ‘carbon taxes’ back to the poorest countries.

“The fund is financed through the auctioning of 50 million allowances under the existing ETS1 and at least 150 million allowances under ETS2. Member states are required to contribute 25% co-financing, often using their share of ETS2 revenues, bringing the total available resources to €86.7 billion. Allocation to member states is determined by a progressive formula assessing poverty risks, CO2 emissions from homes, and GDP per capita, with Poland (17.6%), France (11.2%), Italy (10.8%), Spain (10.5%), and Romania (9.3%) receiving the largest shares.

THE EU cannot make national laws – instead it issues regulation sthat countries must, in turn pass into domestic law – else the EU can fine them- keeping all the money of course.

“Member states must submit Social Climate Plans (SCPs) by June 2025 for European Commission approval; funding disbursement is conditional on meeting the milestones outlined in these plans. The SCF finances two main types of measures:

Structural Investments (up to 62.5%): Energy-efficient building renovations, clean heating/cooling systems (e.g., heat pumps), and zero/low-emission mobility solutions (e.g., public transport, e-bikes).

Temporary Income Support (up to 37.5%): Direct monetary aid to help vulnerable groups cope with price increases during the multi-year transition period before structural investments yield results.

Governance and Oversight

The SCF operates alongside national policies, requiring member states to align their National Energy and Climate Plans (NECPs) and National Building Renovation Plans (NBRPs) with their SCPs. The European Commission assesses plans for relevance, effectiveness, and coherence, with payments made twice yearly upon verification of achieved targets.”

“The European Commission oversees the market to ensure transparency, and prices are influenced by policy changes (like the “Fit for 55” targets) and the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which sets a floor price for imported goods.”

The European Union of Socialist Republics, (EUSR) – which is exactly like the defunct USSR -with the EU Commission taking the place of the Soviet Politburo.

The Marxists in the UK Labour government love the EUSR and are drooling over the chance to merge with the EU politburo so they can also pass price rises of 50% for petrol/diesel/coal and gas on to consumers and businesses.

Imagine if coal was still in use and there were no taxes on oil and gas or subsides paid for renewables?!?

Household bills and costs to run cars would be at least half of what they are today!

Onwards!

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