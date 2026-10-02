From here:

Oil Dips As Europe Folds - G7 Agrees To 100-Million-Barrel Emergency Release | ZeroHedge

“French President Macron has just confirmed what we reported earlier, that the G7 has agreed to release as much as 100 million barrels of emergency oil and diesel stocks after pressure from the Trump administration to quell rising fuel prices.

The release, being coordinated by the International Energy Agency, will take place over the next four months, Emmanuel Macron, France’s president told journalists in a briefing on Friday. He is also the current chair of the G7 nations.

“The report has not been officially confirmed and is based on sources, but it says European countries are considering releasing 50 million barrels of diesel, with International Energy Agency members making another 50 million barrels of crude available.”

From Brave AI:

“00 million barrels of oil in the EU represents approximately 25 to 30 days of total consumption, or roughly 9 to 11 days of net imports, depending on the specific crisis scenario.

Daily Consumption Context : The EU’s total oil consumption is approximately 10.5 million barrels per day . Dividing 100 million barrels by this rate yields about 9.5 days of supply.

Regulatory Minimums : EU Directive 2009/119/EC requires member states to hold reserves equivalent to the greater of 90 days of net imports or 61 days of inland consumption .

Strategic Reserve Scale: The EU’s total emergency oil reserves are approximately 100 million barrels (or ~109 million tonnes). Analysts estimate these total emergency reserves can cover about 61 days of consumption or 90 days of net imports under normal emergency definitions, meaning 100 million barrels constitutes the entirety of the bloc’s mandated strategic buffer.

So, that’s all of the EU’s strategic Reserve then! Let’s hope any refinery issues are resolved by the end of January 2027!

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