From here;

Euro zone industry takes a hit even before high energy costs bite

‘Output in the 21 nations sharing the euro currency dropped by 1.5% on the month, underperforming expectations for 0.6% growth, data from Eurostat showed, as Germany, Italy and Spain all reported contractions.’

‘Euro zone industry has been broadly stagnant for years and its output is now 3% below its 2021 level as high energy costs, stiffening competition from China, U.S. tariffs, poor productivity growth and low global demand for European cars have all hurt the bloc.’

‘Still, Germany, the euro zone’s biggest country and the bloc’s dominant carmaker, took one of the biggest hits and its output is now 9% below its 2021 level, with poor order figures suggesting no near-term respite.

Which has led to advice like this;

Germany advised to lift fracking ban over Iran energy crisis

‘German soil contains between 320 billion and 2,030 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas, according to the report, citing further experts. Meanwhile, the country imported around 11 bcm of liquefied natural gas from the US last year, it said. ’You cannot fix stupid!’

Similar problems are impacting the stupid ‘net zero’ policies in he UK.

UK economy flatlines unexpectedly in January

Official release here; GDP monthly estimate, UK - Office for National Statistics

‘In the month to January 2026:

Monthly GDP showed no growth, following growths of 0.1% in December and 0.2% in November 2025.

Services showed no growth, production fell by 0.1%, and construction grew by 0.2% in January 2026.’

Meanwhile Germany’s largest energy supplier has decided o build gas fired generators IN THE USA.

RWE targets gas-fired power plants in $20 billion US expansion drive

‘ESSEN, Germany, March 12 (Reuters) - RWE, Germany’s largest power producer, on Thursday said it would expand more aggressively in the United States, a market where data centres have significantly fuelled power demand, by investing in new gas-fired power plants.’

From Brave AI;

‘RWE has announced a major expansion in the U.S., including a $20 billion (17 billion euros) investment by 2031, focused on flexible gas-fired power plants to meet rising electricity demand driven by AI and data centers. This expansion will complement RWE’s existing 13 GW of renewable energy and battery storage capacity in the U.S., with the goal of increasing its total U.S. installed capacity to 22 GW. The company is developing a 5 GW pipeline of gas-fired power projects, targeting states like Texas and Midwestern regions, with over 3 GW expected to be realized by 2035. ‘

The dummkopf ‘green’ politicians would not allow such investment In Germany – because they are certifiably insane – I am reminded of the name used by the Swiss for ‘fare dodgers’ back in he early80’s – Schwarzkopf – maybe the term Grünkopf needs to make an entrance into he zeitgeist!

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