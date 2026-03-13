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Sherry 1's avatar
Sherry 1
4h

Net zero is the most stupid idea ever moved forward on. A grift, pure and simple. Milliband will profit using taxpayer subsidies, which is all this is about, like subsidies for EV’s, wind and solar, a grift to release taxpayer dollars. Billions of them. C02 is plant food. The planet could use a lot more of it.

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