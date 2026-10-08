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Jennifer Hargreaves's avatar
Jennifer Hargreaves
Oct 8

Yet, Peter, don't these EU members ban 'hate speech', particularly about themselves?

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Observer
Oct 8Edited

Sad, petty and counter productive.

Baiting both the US and Russia is both dumb and suicidal.

As are many of EU and UK's policies. Designed for failure and hardship

for those they are paid to 'represent'.

Pro Trump parties claim...

https://x.com/wardaniel47/status/2107827367037046926?s=52

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