From here:

Golden Naked Trump Statue Unveiled At European Parliament | ZeroHedge

“A golden statue of a naked Donald Trump is on display at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, at one of the busiest intersections connecting two of the Parliament’s buildings, and is scheduled to stay until Thursday.

Named Orange Plague, the 8.5-foot sculpture shows the US president holding justice scales and a long golf club, its ball made to look like the world, while sitting on the shoulders of a smaller, clothed man.

Text on the plinth reads: “I am sitting on the back of a man. He is sinking under my burden. I will do anything to help him. Except stepping down from his back.”

“Per Clausen, a Left-wing Danish European Parliament member, invited the artist to exhibit the statue in the building.

He said that he was not worried about a potential reaction from Trump, adding: “If someone is so thin-skinned that they cannot tolerate this sculpture being exhibited in the European Parliament, then they have no place on the world stage.”

The statue was previously on display during the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30), which was held in Brazil last year. It also made an appearance in Germany during this year’s Munich Security Conference.

The tiny minds of globalists and EU politicians is evident. The insult is designed to ridicule Trump – imagine what the USA could do to retaliate- perhaps a depiction of EU politicians causing poverty and putting millions out of work with their rules and regulations around the insane ‘net zero’ whilst destroying nature on land and sea!

THER IS NO CLIMATE ‘CRISIS’ ONLY A SCAM BY CORRUPT POLITICIANS!

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