From here:

MEPs side with industry in vote to delay methane rules

“”The European Parliament has backed our proposal for a targeted three-year postponement, providing greater legal certainty, allowing verification systems to become fully operational and ensuring equal treatment of EU producers and importers,” said Greek EPP MEP Dimitris Tsiodras.

“EU member states adopted methane rules in May 2024, introducing the bloc’s first framework for measuring, reporting and verifying methane emissions in the energy sector as part of efforts to curb one of the most potent greenhouse gases. Failure to honour such requests for data incurs penalties.

However, the Commission proposed in July waiving penalties linked to the bloc’s methane rules for three years to appease industry fears and pressure from the US, the EU’s largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplier.

More here:

Methane rules: Parliament backs longer delay for energy importers and producers | News | European Parliament

“MEPs want to safeguard EU energy supply

Importers will have to prove equivalent monitoring standards from 2031, instead of 2029

No additional time for oil, gas and coal from sanctioned countries

Commission to report on implementation and supply security by July 2029

MEPs voted on Thursday to delay methane monitoring and reporting rules for oil, gas and coal importers by three years – two more than proposed by the Commission.

Parliament adopted its position on the Commission’s proposal to postpone certain obligations under the EU Methane Regulation by 341 votes in favour, 225 against and 6 abstentions.

Back to the MSN article:

“A longer postponement could carry a political cost for the EU’s climate ambitions. Extending the timetable would give suppliers more time, but could also weaken the incentive to invest in emissions monitoring and leak reduction.