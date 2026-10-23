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Sherry 1's avatar
Sherry 1
3d

Good. The monitoring regulations are as stupid as B. Gates attempts at stopping cows from farting.

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
3d

https://www.unbekoming.com/p/the-human-instability-principle

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