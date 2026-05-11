From here:

(16) Sandy Tregent on X: “Shocking story today from Christopher Biggins @onebiggins when his electric Fiat car just stopped with no warning on a busy road. And whatever caused the electric car to suddenly stop also rendered him unable to leave the vehicle as the doors and windows wouldn’t open. The car” / X

when his electric Fiat car just stopped with no warning on a busy road.

And whatever caused the electric car to suddenly stop also rendered him unable to leave the vehicle as the doors and windows wouldn’t open. T

he car was fully charged that morning and Fiat have no explanation. Biggins ‘phoned the RAC who said it could take 6 hours to attend even after he explained he was an elderly gentleman who needed his medication which was at home.

The police refused to attend despite the danger posed by the Fiat being immobile in the middle of a busy road with traffic thundering past.

Eventually and after a traumatic wait in the vehicle, the car door finally opened and Biggins managed to walk free unharmed. Biggins is now looking to get rid of his electric car. And I don’t blame him one bit. What a dreadful experience.

From Brave AI:

“hristopher Biggins was trapped in his electric Fiat 500 for more than an hour after the vehicle suddenly died on a busy street in East London, near Tower Bridge. The incident occurred when the car’s electrics failed, preventing him and his partner from opening the doors or windows, leaving them stranded in traffic with hazard lights inoperable.

Biggins reported that police refused to attend, citing the 20mph speed limit as a non-hazardous condition, despite his pleas about being trapped and having a panic attack. He eventually escaped by squeezing out onto the road after the door mechanism reset, describing the experience as “nightmarish” and stating it changed his view on electric vehicles.”

5:50 PM · May 8, 2026

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