Electricity bills in states with the most data centers are surging

“The reasons for price increases are often complex and vary by region. But in at least three states with high concentrations of data centers, electric bills climbed much faster than the national average during that period. Prices, for example, surged by 13% in Virginia, 16% in Illinois and 12% in Ohio.

“Virginia has the highest concentration of data centers in the world. Democrat Abigail Spanberger won the state’s recent governor’s race in a landslide by campaigning on cost of living. Spanberger put at least part of the blame for rising electricity prices on data centers, promising to make tech companies “pay their own way and their fair share” of the escalating costs.”

The UK already has the most expensive energy prices and is seeking to build ou such data centers to cater for AI.

These data centers will drain energy from households.

They need reliable power – power that renewables are incapable of providing. – it already has o entirely duplicate its existing grid.

Electricity prices will need to increase by another 20% to handle even one or two data centers - consumers v tech demands:

A little more context:

An independent energy expert explains how the UK’s “Net Zero” strategy will result in blackouts by 2030 – how the solution is nuclear and how natural gas could have reduced bills for decades

Trump brings new masters of the universe to bail out the UK, it comes with a price, ‘Abandon Net 0’

