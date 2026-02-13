ALL court records have been deleted, the term

‘HM’(His majesty) has been replaced with ‘UK’ in all official government titles, legal proceedings and communications

Let’s start with the deletion of court records – from Brave AI:

“The UK Ministry of Justice has ordered the deletion of Courtsdesk, the country’s largest court reporting archive, which provided journalists with searchable access to magistrates’ court listings and schedules. The platform, launched in 2021 with approval from the Lord Chancellor, was used by over 1,500 journalists from 39 media outlets to track court cases, identify systemic failures, and improve public scrutiny of the justice system.

“Courtsdesk was instructed to delete its entire archive within days after HM Courts and Tribunal Service (HMCTS) issued a cessation notice in November 2025, citing “unauthorised sharing” of data via a test feature and “data protection issues.” The company claims it made 16 attempts to engage with government agencies and requested a referral to the Information Commissioner’s Office, which was denied.”

“ A final refusal from the government, reportedly issued last week, mandated full deletion, not just shutdown.”

“Critics, including journalists, MPs, and transparency advocates, argue the move undermines open justice by erasing a critical audit trail. Courtsdesk’s data revealed that 1.6 million hearings had no advance notice to the press, only 4.2% of court listings were accurate on sitting days, and half a million weekend cases were heard without notification. These findings exposed deep flaws in the official court information system.

“The government maintains that press access to court data remains available through existing channels, but journalists say these are fragmented and unreliable.

The deletion has sparked concern that important public interest cases—particularly those involving serious crimes—may now go unreported, weakening accountability. Former Justice Minister Chris Philp and shadow ministers like Katie Lam have called the decision “appalling,” warning it could hinder the upcoming national inquiry into grooming gangs.

“The controversy centers on whether the deletion was proportionate. Critics say the government chose erasure over fixing the underlying data governance issues, effectively removing evidence of systemic failures. The long-term impact may be reduced public oversight, as the historical data needed to prove court performance issues will no longer exist.

This looks like an intentional weakening of the UK justice system via removal of evidence and legal procedures that lie at its core.

Outrageous.

“The UK government has updated its official branding, replacing “HM Government” with “UK Government” as the primary identity in public-facing communications. This change, confirmed by Cabinet Office Minister Nick Thomas-Symonds in response to a parliamentary question, was described as a strategic decision to improve clarity and consistency in messaging.

Conservative politicians have strongly criticized the move, calling it “disrespectful towards Britain’s history, culture, and constitutional settlement” and accusing the Labour government of attempting to “quietly obliterate tradition.” They argue that the monarchy remains central to the UK’s constitutional framework.

Left wing socialists have long been ‘anti-monarchy’. What marks this decision is that it was made arbitrarily with no Parliamentary debate, and was not part of any election manifesto.

The act of a dictatorship – zero signal of intent ad no possibility of debate – completely arbitrary.

How is the Pakistani rape gang enquiry going?

“The UK government has officially launched a national statutory inquiry into grooming gangs, following Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s announcement on 14 June 2025.

“The inquiry is expected to examine systemic failures across police, social services, and the CPS, including allegations that authorities downplayed ethnic dimensions of abuse to avoid accusations of racism—particularly in cases involving British-Pakistani men targeting white girls.

“Survivors continue to demand accountability, with some alleging that police and social workers were complicit or ignored warnings due to fear of being labeled racist.

“The inquiry is now underway, but survivors and advocates warn that delays, obfuscation, and political interference remain risks.

A year in and no progress report – shameful. Meanwhile the spotlight falls on wayward princes and US ambassadors in Epstein’s circle.

Onwards!!!

