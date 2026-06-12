From here

https://www.southampton.ac.uk/news/2025/02/brake-pad-emissions.page

“Exposure to pollution generated by cars, vans and lorries has long been linked to an increased risk of lung and heart disease. However, while past attention has mainly concentrated on exhaust emissions, particles are also released into the air from tyre, road and brake pad wear – emissions which are largely unregulated by legislation.”

“Lead author of the study, Dr James Parkin , explains that a move to electric cars is bringing the problem into sharper focus: “People generally associate pollution from cars as being from exhaust pipes and think of electric vehicles as having zero emissions. However, EVs still produce particulate matter due to friction and wear of the road, tyres, and brakes.

“Results showed that of the four types of brake pads, non-asbestos organic pads were the most potent in terms of inducing inflammation and other markers of toxicity, and more toxic to human lung cells than diesel exhaust particles. Ceramic pads were the second most toxic. Importantly, both non-asbestos organic and ceramic pads contain high concentrations of copper, and later experiments to remove this copper found the PM became less toxic.” Over a year ago

The research was published here:

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s12989-024-00617-2

Analysis focuses on harmful PM *Particulate Matter).

From Brave AI:

“Particulate matter (PM) is a complex mixture of solid particles and liquid droplets suspended in the air, with a chemical composition that varies significantly based on source, location, and time. It is broadly categorized into primary particles (directly emitted) and secondary particles (formed in the atmosphere).

Primary PM Components

Elemental Carbon (Black Carbon): Soot from fossil fuel and biomass combustion.

Organic Carbon: Hydrocarbons and other organic compounds from traffic, industry, and vegetation.

Trace Metals: Lead, cadmium, copper, nickel, chromium, zinc, manganese, and vanadium from metallurgical processes and abrasion.

Minerals: Aluminum, silicon, iron, and calcium from construction, dust, and soil.

Biological Material: Pollen, spores, and bacterial endotoxins.

Sea Salt: Sodium chloride from oceanic sources.

Secondary PM Components

Sulfates: Formed from sulfur dioxide ($SO_2$) reacting with ammonia ($NH_3$) to create ammonium sulfate.

Nitrates: Formed from nitrogen oxides ($NO_x$) reacting with ammonia to create ammonium nitrate.

Organic Compounds: Secondary organic carbon derived from the oxidation of volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Water: Absorbed by hygroscopic particles like ammonium sulfate and nitrate.

· Health and Size Context The composition varies by size class; PM10 (coarse particles) often contains crustal materials and pollen, while PM2.5 (fine particles) is richer in combustion-derived nanoparticles, metals, and secondary ions like sulfates and nitrates. Finer particles are generally more hazardous as they penetrate deeper into the lungs and circulatory system.

More on the research findings of EV pollution:

“The findings, published in the journal Particle and Fibre Toxicology , suggest that a reduction of copper content in brake pads could help mitigate some of the harmful effects of vehicle particulate matter. Air pollution, including from cars, has been linked to a range of conditions, such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cardiovascular diseases, dementia and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (scarring of the lung).”

“The researchers highlight that while electric vehicles emit no exhaust emissions they aren’t emission-free and that health effects from vehicle emissions won’t necessarily be completely removed once the fleet is fully electrified. They suggest that current legislation, which focuses on PM exhaust emissions, may be inadequate to fully mitigate the health effects of vehicles in the future.

Presumably, the brake pads/tyres etc used in EVs are more harmful than the brake pads/tyres etc used in ICE vehicles!

“We identified brake-wear PM from copper-enriched non-asbestos organic, and ceramic brake pads as inducing the greatest oxidative stress, inflammation, and pseudohypoxic HIF activation (a pathway implicated in diseases associated with air pollution exposure, including cancer, and pulmonary fibrosis), as well as perturbation of metabolism, and metal homeostasis compared with brake wear PM from low- or semi-metallic pads, and also, importantly, diesel exhaust PM. Compositional and metal chelator analyses identified that differential effects were driven by copper.”

MSN covered the issue in a 5-minute video here:

Why EVs pollute more than diesels | Watch

Onwards!

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