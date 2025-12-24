From here – via Zero Hedge

The Ministry of Don’t Ask, Won’t Tell – The Daily Sceptic

Well worth a read, here are a few extracts:

“Line one, sexual violence. The ONS crime bulletin for the year ending June 2025 reports 211,225 sexual offences recorded by the police in England and Wales are up 9% from the previous year. It also reports 72,804 rape offences, up 6% year on year, with rape making up around 34% of all recorded sexual offences.”

The counter is that most rapes are committed by white indigenous Brits that make up 83 pr cent of the population – with no attempt to break down the per capita numbers by race, creed or religion, making that “meme” completely specious/irrelevant.

“Here is the problem. We are arguing over scraps. Campaigners like Matt Goodwin point to FOI driven figures and claim foreign nationals, around 11% of the population, account for roughly 22% of rapes and 26% of sexual assaults. They ask why Britain will not publish this routinely. Meanwhile journalists like Fraser Nelson of The Times push back, arguing the ‘migrant crimewave’ story is overcooked, noting that violent crime is at multi decade lows, and even the headline MoJ claim that foreigners are convicted of up to 23% of sex crimes is disputed.

“Line two, immigration. The ONS estimates long term immigration at 898,000 in the year ending June 2025. Of those, non-EU nationals accounted for 670,000, about 75% of the total. Net migration in that year is estimated at 204,000.”

“According to the ONS the foreign-born stock in England and Wales has risen almost 150% in 22 years. From 4.6 million residents born outside the UK in 2001, to 11.4 million in 2023.

In that time the Commons Library, citing an ONS ad hoc estimate, shows the percentage has more than doubled from 8.9% to 19% of the population. That’s almost one in five. Of those roughly 8.0 million were born outside the EU, about 13% or one in eight.”

“You can see the cumulative shift even in the baby name tables. Muhammad is now the top boys’ name in England and Wales, and it has been in the top ten since 2016.”

To me this is confirmation of the current and future take-over of the UK by Islam – what else? Brits are being “out-bred” by more virile/fertile immigrants.

Let’s not break the numbers down by vaxxed/unvaxxed!!!

“More importantly, the engine is now domestic as well as imported. In 2023, 37.3% of live births in England and Wales were to parents where one or both were born outside the UK. On the mother only measure, births to non-UK born women rose from 31.8% in 2023 to 33.9% in 2024. That is the second-generation pipeline in plain numbers, large, growing, and largely indifferent to whatever headline flow figure ministers are waving around this week.”

The UK public is owed and demands:

“A single checkable set of numbers that addresses, clearly and reproducibly:

For rape and serious sexual offences, charges and convictions by offender country of birth and nationality, with proper population denominators. The same by immigration status at time of offence, including asylum route categories where relevant, with proper denominators. Rates adjusted for age and sex structure, because young men drive most violent and sexual offending everywhere. Regional breakdowns, because patterns are never uniform. Clear caveats on reporting and recording, including the impact of new offence codes and counting rules, so the public is not misled.

I would suggest that the number are further broke down by legal (visa approved) and illegal (small boat people and visa overstayers).

We also need data on shoplifting and cell-phone thefts!

“The state can either measure the relationship properly, or it can keep pretending that refusing to measure it is ‘responsible’. One of those choices builds trust. The other builds resentment.”

Quite – without facts, political responses and planning of policing/housing/health/education and welfare are impossible and wase taxpayers money chasing outdated ideologies/ and human rights.

How much should the human rights and financial/social well-being of the indigenous population be removed/downgraded to cater for illegal and legal immigrants?

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid subscription or follow/recommend my site to others you think might be interested.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – (any amount three dollars and above).

ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan