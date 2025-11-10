There is a right way to decide energy policy and a wrong way. – politicians should learn from glaring and “wins” of better outcomes…

This podcast is “information rich and includes nuggets like “ Texas has over 800 Tw of power generation capacity - it recently used just 180 TW – yet paid for the full 800TW

This Podcast is so good, I Watched it twice!

Brian Zinchuk, talks Canadian Energy

We have Brian Zinchuck, PipelineOnline.ca, Saskatchewan’s Energy News, stopping by the Energy Realities Podcast, and we are ready to cover Canada’s Energy Markets. It is great fun having Brian on the podcast, as he regularly comments and adds valuable insights. Buckle up, we have some true energy realities hitting the podcast. Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 – Introduction 01:42 – Saskatchewan’s Energy Reality

04:12 – Coal as a Bridge to Nuclear

10:26 – Challenges with Wind, Solar, and Gas

12:11 – Lessons from Europe and Maintenance Issues

22:18 – CO₂ Capture and Enhanced Oil Recovery 26:19 – Federal vs. Provincial Energy Conflict 29:09 – The Price of Unreliable Energy

35:51 – The Storage Mirage

39:33 – Saskatchewan Pushes Back

44:54 – Doubling the Grid is Unrealistic

53:25 – Nuclear’s Massive Future

55:56 – Preparing the Next Generation

58:31 – Closing Remarks

Other useful nuggets are the FAC that power grids must be duplicated – on e grid for reliable power and another for crap unreliable “renewable energy”.

Technology used in coal fired power stations results in (virtually) zero harmful emissions.

Mad \Miliband - (Net Zero minister in the UK) has shut down and literally blown up every coal power station.

There is also a clip covering the blatant lies told in the UK about wind power– at the 34:06 mark

Please let m know in the comments how much energy bills have been slashed” in th UK!!!. power – maybe let Felicity know she has Climate Change Derangement Syndrome (CCDS).

Onwards!!!

