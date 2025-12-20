From here:

“Here is where the news gets grim. The latest survey reports that 36.63 million Americans have a disability. That’s an increase of 7 million over the summer of 2020, at the time when we were supposed to be in the midst of a debilitating pandemic. The disabilities began to soar only after the inoculation was pushed and sometimes forced on the public. The upward trend began in February 2021 and has not stopped.”

That’s 10.7 pr cent of Americans – more than one In 10.

Deaths in the US continue to track at above 10 per 1,000 (for 2024) compared to 8 per 1,000 prior to the C19 scamdemic – an increase of 25 per cent – nobody is asking why death and disability remain at such elevated levels.

US Birth rates per Brave AI:

“The total fertility rate, which measures the average number of children a woman would have over her lifetime, stood at 1.6 births per woman in 2024, a figure that remains significantly below the 2.1 needed to maintain population stability through births alone.

For the UK, from Brave AI:

“The prevalence of disability in the UK has shown a significant upward trend in recent years, with an estimated 16.8 million people, or 25% of the total population, classified as disabled in the 2023/24 financial year. This represents an increase of 4.9 million people since 2013/14, when the figure stood at 11.9 million.

“ The rise in disability prevalence has been particularly pronounced among younger age groups, with the proportion of disabled children nearly doubling from 7% to 12% over the past decade, and disabled working-age adults increasing from 16% to 24%. The increase is also evident among those aged 16 to 24, where prevalence has more than doubled from 8% to 18%, and among those aged 25 to 34, rising from 11% to 19%.”

“The trend is largely driven by an increase in reported mental health conditions, which are now the most common impairment among working-age adults, affecting 48% of disabled people in this group.”

25% disability v 11% for the US – the UK injected mostly Astra Zeneca in 2021 – ad used Midazolam for “treatment”, the US mostly Pfizer and Moderna ad Remdesivir.

Is there a “cause and effect” – is any analysis being done?

Trends in UK mortality data are less obvious:

“Provisional data indicates that the overall age-standardised mortality rate (ASMR) in the UK fell to 931 deaths per 100,000 population in 2024, a notable decrease from the peak of 1066 per 100,000 in 2020. This 2024 rate is comparable to pre-pandemic levels, with the UK death rate reaching a record low of 989 per 100,000 people, according to analysts using provisional weekly figures. However, this improvement masks deeper structural challenges, as the UK continues to lag behind many comparable high-income countries in overall mortality trends.”

2020 included the culling of the elderly with Midazolam + morphine end of life/ (killing the infected) death protocols advocated by health “authorities” and politicians.

“Life expectancy in the UK reached 83.3 years for females and 79.4 years for males in 2024, marking the highest level for females but still slightly below the 2019 peak for males. The recovery in mortality rates since 2022 is attributed to a return to the long-term improvement trend seen before 2011, although this recent progress is likely influenced by the post-pandemic rebound and may not yet indicate a sustained reversal of the slowdown that began around 2011.”

UK birth rates per Brave AI:

“The total fertility rate in England and Wales fell to a record low of 1.41 in 2024, down from 1.42 in 2023, marking the third consecutive year of decline and the lowest level since comparable data collection began in 1938.

Data on immigrant v non-immigrant fertility rates is not readily available.

