"... include AI-driven anti-congestion measures for Kuala Lumpur, an all-female traditional Chinese opera in Shanghai and a rural crafts exhibition in Shenzhen. In Mexico City, British taxpayers funded a temporary cycle lane and financial technology education.”

I guesstimate that the UK has at least 2 million illegal immigrants - the US 10 million just on Biden's watch. The US State Department is the front for CIA (Mike Benz’s blob) spending - same goes for the ODA in the UK. Overseas aid should be reduced by the amount spent on paying for criminal immigrants.

US cost for 10m criminals is 100,000 per year (50k direct, another 50k indirect) = a trillion bucks a year. UK costs, maybe half of the US for 2 million. Both the UK and US are increasingly bankrupting their economies - neglecting their needy.

Robin Hood in Reverse: Foreign aid spending in regions that are richer than parts of the UK (iea.org.uk)

“UK taxpayers have been funding projects in wealthy areas of China, Mexico, and Malaysia within the last five years.”

By freelance journalist Mark Tovey

· UK Official Development Assistance (ODA) spent in regions with higher GDP per capita than some parts of the UK. · Misallocation of development funds to wealthy regions means less money for the poorest, undermining global poverty reduction efforts. · The richest recipient, Ordos in China, has GDP per capita of £27,500 – more than 69 UK regions. · The International Development Act should be amended to prevent ‘Robin Hood in reverse’ aid. ·

