From here (h/t CITIZEN FREE PRESS):

FAA pauses installation of new routers after ground stop

“The FAA said it would pause work to install new routers after problems with the technology in recent days.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has said an overloaded router led the agency to issue a rare nationwide ground stop for more than four hours on Friday, but the cause of the tech problem is still unclear.

Not the same overloading that took down the Microsoft servers?

(100) Microsoft explains its system crash of a few days ago- perhaps an outage won’t happen again- well not like that one, anyway!

“Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Sunday that an overloaded router installed in southern Arkansas as part of an upgrade to a system overseen by L3Harris Technologies appeared to overwhelm systems that feed radar and other data for air traffic control.

“The FAA and Department of Transportation have said L3Harris was working to convert the communications network from copper wires to fiber optic.”

The UK is making the switch from old copper wires to fiber optics. I hope they are not using the same routers!!!

“Duffy on Friday called for Congress to approve $50 billion in funding for upgrades to the aging U.S. air traffic control system, more than he has previously asked for. Democratic lawmakers pushed back on the request, citing unspent money from existing funding, which includes Congress’ approval last year of $12.5 billion for airport and air traffic control improvements over five years.

Senate Commerce Chair Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Tuesday that he thinks there will be support for air traffic control modernization, but that the allocation should be specifically for safety upgrades.

“I don’t think the full $50 billion will be funded,” he said. “Some of that is not safety related, but we just discussed there, and what I expressed is that the request needs to be focused on safety modernization.”

Duffy dismissed the idea that the router issue had to do with the introduction of artificial intelligence tools and said it was “completely unfounded” because the AI system is not in communication with the defective router. He added that the FBI is helping to investigate the root cause of the issue.

Aging equipment and a shortage of air traffic controllers have for years angered airline executives, who have complained about the cost of resulting disruptions.

So, when there is a massive outage it will be fixed with lots more taxpayers money, in this case $50 billion.

From Brave AI:

“The FAA aims to complete its copper-to-fiber modernization by late 2028 or early 2029, assuming Congress approves the requested $50 billion in funding.

Current Progress : The contractor L3Harris has completed more than 70% of the planned conversion from legacy copper wires to fiber-optic systems.

Funding Impact : Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy indicated that the new network construction would finish by late 2028 or early 2029 if funding is secured immediately.

Previous Timeline : Without the additional emergency funding, the original target for completing the replacement of copper lines was September 2030 .

Scope: The project involves replacing 5,170 copper lines and transitioning nearly 30,000 services to Internet Protocol (IP).

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