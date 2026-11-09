Lots of ridiculous stories coming from the EU and WHO!

First off there is this from the UN:

Climate crisis now a health emergency of pandemic scale, UN climate chief warns

“World leaders and experts have gathered in Antalya, Türkiye, for the United Nations COP31 summit, running from 9 to 20 November, where the health effects of climate change are playing a central role in the discussions, according to Simon Stiell, UN Climate Change Executive Secretary.

From air pollution to extreme heat, climate change poses a growing threat to people’s health worldwide.

“The climate crisis is now a global health crisis of pandemic proportions”, said Stiell, adding that climate disasters are battering health systems and infrastructure, and assuring that health would again be a central issue at this year’s summit.

“At this COP, nations face a choice: electric or shock. Rewire the global economy for the electric age or accept ongoing fossil fuel cost pain for families, firms, and governments, and of course that includes health systems”, Stiell said.

Burning fossil fuels and human-caused climate change are linked to an estimated 3.3 million deaths annually through outdoor air pollution and extreme heat, according to the Lancet Countdown 2026.

Absolutely no reference to the ‘ongoing renewable cost pain’ as electricity prices double and treble over that and next decade!

Then there’s this:

Health gets just a small fraction of climate finance as COP31 warns of growing crisis

“Just a fraction of global climate finance is reaching healthcare, leaving health systems struggling to prepare for the growing impact of extreme heat, floods and droughts, researchers warned on Monday at COP31.

“Health financing is only a very, very minor part, with 1% of overall climate finance spending,” said Dennis Tänzler, executive director at Adelphi Research, an independent think tank specialising in environmental and development policy.

The chicken little are chirping for more ‘finance’ for health because of ‘climate change’- Yes really- already bankrupting countries to fund the ‘transition’ to renewables PLUS an extra amount for ‘health impacts.

The scam and the grift are bottomless.

That’s not all the news from the EU over the last few days:

Europe talks green at COP31 but scrambles for more fossil fuels

“While European leaders gather at COP31 to discuss how to wean their economies off fossil fuels, many of their governments are scrambling to secure more of them.”

“Faced with soaring energy prices, potential supply shortages and mounting pressure from struggling industries, several EU governments are prioritising affordable, reliable energy over longer-term climate commitments – even as delegates at the UN climate summit debate how to phase out fossil fuels.

Although all 27 member states have endorsed the EU’s position at COP31, the reality on the ground tells a different story.”

“ György Bacsa, CEO of Hungarian oil and gas multinational MOL, warned that cutting ties with Russian energy supplies could come at a heavy economic cost.

“This is also a question of affordability. Today, you have to pay such a premium for basic raw materials and energy supplies that, at a certain point, it can lead to societal dysfunction,” Bacsa told Euronews.

He said the situation was “no longer a marginal issue where you are simply willing to pay 10 or 20 percent more for green or non-Russian energy”.

Bacsa warned that soaring energy bills could “seriously undermine” the Hungarian and Slovak economies, potentially triggering a political crisis with wider European repercussions.”

“Bacsa warned that soaring energy bills could “seriously undermine” the Hungarian and Slovak economies, potentially triggering a political crisis with wider European repercussions.

Looks like a signal for increasing social unrest across the EU!

Gentlemen ‘board your shop windows’!

“Ahead of COP31, Greek Environment and Energy Minister Stavros Papastavrou argued that countries should not have to choose between protecting the climate and securing their energy supplies.”

Exactly!

“Then there’s this:

No deal on Ukraine aid? Then no deal on EU budget, Merz says

“German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has made the deal on the European Union’s next budget conditional on fresh support for Ukraine, bringing together two politically sensitive topics that have exposed deep divisions among member states.”

“Kyiv is staring down a €70 billion shortfall in its 2027 budget caused by Russia’s relentless airstrikes. The EU has promised to cover two-thirds of this gap, roughly €45 billion, through a yet-to-be-defined instrument.”

“Merz argued that the ongoing negotiations on the bloc’s seven-year budget should guarantee “a solution supported by all member states that ensures a sound and multiannual financing perspective for Ukraine from 2028 onwards, including the interest liabilities that have already accrued”.

The interest refers to the ongoing €90 billion support loan, which is backed by common borrowing among 24 countries. Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic secured an opt-out from the credit line in exchange for providing the necessary unanimity.

What is the status of the 2027 EU budget? From Brave AI?

“The EU budget for 2027 is currently in the conciliation phase between the European Parliament and the Council of the EU, with negotiations scheduled to begin on 3 November 2026 and a legal deadline for agreement by 16 November 2026.

European Parliament: Adopted its position on 21 October 2026, setting commitment appropriations at €194 billion and payment appropriations at €203.3 billion. MEPs seek a €1.17 billion increase over the Commission’s initial draft, prioritizing funding for transport, energy, research ( Horizon Europe ), and agriculture.

Council of the EU: Agreed on its position in July 2026, proposing lower figures of €191.88 billion in commitments and €202.07 billion in payments, emphasizing a prudent approach and sufficient margins for unforeseen crises.

Commission: Initially proposed €199.9 billion in commitments and €212 billion in payments in June 2026, later submitting an amending letter proposing slight expenditure reductions.

Current Political Deadlock: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has threatened to block the budget unless a separate agreement is reached to provide €45 billion in additional funding for Ukraine in 2027, linking the annual budget approval to broader geopolitical support.

This within the 7 year budget of the odd 2 trillion euros:

“The European Commission has proposed a €2 trillion ($2.3 trillion) long-term budget, known as the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF), for the period 2028–2034. This amount represents approximately 1.26% of the EU’s gross national income, marking a significant increase from the current €1.2 trillion budget.

Yikes!!! The US fiscal deficit is a little larger!!!

“Congressional Budget Office (CBO) Projections

2024 Baseline: The deficit is projected to rise from $1.6 trillion in 2024 to $2.6 trillion in 2034. As a percentage of GDP, it increases from 5.6% in 2024 to 6.1% in 2034.

June 2024 Update: Adjusted projections estimate the deficit at $2.0 trillion in 2024, growing to $2.8 trillion in 2034 (6.9% of GDP).

February 2026 Baseline: Projections show the deficit reaching $1.9 trillion in 2026 and rising to $3.1 trillion by 2036 (6.7% of GDP).

The US can only dream of the EU’s plans!

That’s not all for the diverse and sclerotic opinions in the EU. From here:

EU sues IBM over airport border delays

The US has a working EES (Entry/Exit System) that take photos and fingerprints’

IBM was sacked from installing a similar system for the EU and is now being sued.

“The EU is suing IBM and two major European tech firms over the troubled rollout of the bloc’s new smart border system.

The Entry/Exit System (EES), which requires fingerprints and facial scans, caused long queues at EU airports over the summer, prompting uproar among passengers and airlines.

“EU-Lisa, the agency that manages bloc-wide IT systems, has launched a challenge against EES’s implementation partners: IBM, Italian defence contractor Leonardo and French tech firm Atos.

The agency said its lawsuit, filed in Estonia last December, had “activated the available contractual and legal remedies to protect its financial interests”.

“EU-Lisa said: “The proceedings concern the system’s development phase and have no impact on its current operation. EES is fully operational.”

Ohh! The EES for the EU is ‘fully operational??

“The EES had been supposed to start in 2022 after a five-year gestation, but was only launched in October last year.

Countries faced a September deadline this year to deploy the system.

But some – including France, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Portugal, the Netherlands, Greece, Malta and Switzerland – are reportedly still relying on their legacy systems at least part of the time, with tacit permission from Brussels.

Oh.. operational for half the EU bloc?

“Some teething problems have been blamed on the EU having to coordinate the tech with each country’s existing software and hardware.

“teething problems!

So who is in the new EES consortium? From Brave AI:

“The new consortium members responsible for the Entry/Exit System (EES) central system are Sword Services, Netcompany, and Sopra Steria.

Led by Greece-based Sword Services, this group secured a four-year, €93 million framework contract in June 2026.

They replaced the original consortium of IBM, Atos, and Leonardo, who were sued by the EU agency eu-LISA in December 2025 over development delays and missed deadlines.

This on top of the odd 200 million euros spent on the systems developed by the old consortium:

“The original contract awarded to the consortium of IBM, Atos, and Leonardo in 2019 was valued at €142 million. Due to significant delays and additional requirements, the contract value rose to €212 million by 2021

Initial Award: €142 million (approx. $158.6 million) in 2019.

Revised Value: €212 million (approx. $236.7 million) by 2021, representing a ~49% increase.

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

If you prefer not to subscribe and like the article You can also ‘donate’ via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Here https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan