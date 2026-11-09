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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
31m

Net zero IS THERE A MORE DISASTROUS PUBLIC POLICY BLUNDER ON RECORD?

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/burn-coal-in-australia-or-become

NET ZERO! Is there a more disastrous public policy blunder on the record?

Trillions spent to get more expensive and less reliable power with devastating environmental impact.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/how-much-would-you-be-prepared-to

WHAT COMES SECOND?

Germany and Britain bet the farm on wind power, especially offshore wind, and they are losing because they didn’t check the wind supply.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/criminal-failure-of-due-diligence

The voters have to realise the threat of wind droughts, especially windless nights, and lean on the lawmakers to stop the subsidies and mandates for unreliable energy.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/will-windpower-heat-your-breakfast

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Rebal's avatar
Rebal
1h

If they take more and more .only from us it leaves us w less and less. Forcing those gov subsidies ; socialism

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