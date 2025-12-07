From here:

Let’s start with Jeremy Farrar who succeeded Swaminathan (who was charged with murder in India) as Chief Science Officer at the WHO.

“Sir Jeremy James Farrar (born 1 September 1961)[6] is a British medical researcher who has served as Chief Scientist at the World Health Organization since 2023.[8] He was previously the director of The Wellcome Trust from 2013 to 2023 and a professor of tropical medicine at the University of Oxford.

“In 2013, Farrar was appointed Director of the Wellcome Trust.[6] During his time at the Wellcome Trust, with Chris Whitty and Neil Ferguson, he co-authored an article in Nature titled “Infectious disease: Tough choices to reduce Ebola transmission”:

“Sir Christopher John MacRae Whitty KCB FRS (born 21 April 1966) is a British epidemiologist, serving as Chief Medical Officer for England and Chief Medical Adviser to the UK Government since 2019.

Whitty was Chief Scientific Adviser to the Department of Health and Social Care and Head of the National Institute for Health and Care Research from 2016 to 2021.

“From March 2020, Whitty played a key role in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the UK, alongside Government Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance. Whitty was appointed Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath (KCB) in the 2022 New Year Honours for services to public health.”

“Neil Morris Ferguson OBE FMedSci (born 1968) is a British epidemiologist[3] and professor of mathematical biology, who specialises in the patterns of spread of infectious disease in humans and animals. He is the director of the Jameel Institute and the School of Public Health at Imperial College London.

Ferguson has used mathematical modelling to provide data on several disease outbreaks including the 2001 United Kingdom foot-and-mouth outbreak, the swine flu outbreak in 2009 in the UK, the 2012 Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus outbreak and the ebola epidemic in Western Africa in 2016. His work has also included research on mosquito-borne diseases including zika fever, yellow fever, dengue fever and malaria.

In February 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, which was first detected in China, Ferguson and his team used statistical models to estimate that cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) were significantly under-detected in China. He is part of the Imperial College COVID-19 Response Team.

“Scientific advisors to the Government during the Covid pandemic failed to reveal they received over £200million in grants from one of the world’s biggest pharmaceutical investors, a report reveals.

“It claims the 26 members received at least £210 million in grants from Wellcome between 2018 and 2026 which were not declared on the SAGE register of participants’ interests (Ropi) with £175 million provided during the key Covid years of 2020 and 2021 alone.

“One grant recipient was Professor Neil Ferguson, one of the biggest advocates for vaccines and whose advice to Prime Minister Boris Johnson led to the UK lockdown in March 2020

“Prof Ferguson declared in the register that he was involved with a ‘Vaccine Impact Modelling Consortium’, but did not mention Wellcome anywhere.

Yet he was either the lead applicant or sponsored other applications for grants worth £5.6million including a £1.25 million grant looking at influenza-like viruses in Vietnam, according to the analysis of Wellcome’s figures.

Of the 149 SAGE members during the Covid crisis 38 applied for funding or supported other applications to the Wellcome Trust, the UK’s biggest charity.”

The Wellcome Trust is a private charitable endowment, so its affairs are not government backed – the WHO tie-up was coincidental:

“Vaccines expert Professor Gavin Screaton received more than £26 million in nine Wellcome grants according to its records including one directly related to Covid-19 but these grants do not appear on the SAGE register

“Among others who it is claimed failed to register research funding is Professor Susan Michie, who had claimed restrictions such as social distancing and face masks should stay forever to reduce long-term pressure on the NHS.”

“SAGE’s register states participants must highlight any commercial interests, research interests, and whether any funding has been secured in the past or currently.

A fortnight after the first lockdown, the Wellcome Trust said ‘drugs, vaccines and rapid diagnostics’ were ‘the only exit strategy’ from the pandemic.”

“Wellcome is headed by Sir Jeremy Farrar, also a SAGE member during the pandemic, and who controversially discredited the Wuhan lab-leak theory which is claimed to have kickstarted the global crisis at the end of 2019.

Wellcome data shows she was the lead applicant for a £3.8 million grant into a behavioural science research project which she failed to disclose.

Professor John Edmunds, who previously argued there would be ‘significant risk’ until everyone including children had been vaccinated, was the sponsor of 10 research projects receiving Wellcome grants during the pandemic which were worth more than £12 million.

He was also one of seven applicants in a team receiving £2.8 million for a research project into Norovirus pandemics but none of these relationships with Wellcome were mentioned in the register.

Vaccines expert Professor Gavin Screaton received more than £26 million in nine Wellcome grants according to its records including one directly related to Covid-19 but these grants do not appear on the SAGE register.

Professor David Lalloo, who was working on a £25 million project focussed on infection and disease in Africa, did not register the funding.”

Where is the accountability for their faulty advice and the “scaremongering “ of politicians and the British public.