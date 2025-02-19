18-minute video here for these interested:

Farage vs Peterson: Farage’s Plan to Rebuild Britain!

Net zero, immigration and the need for a “straight”, monogamous, hardworking society with full control over legal and illegal immigration.

(Note how Jordan calls it “carbon” and Nigel calls it “CO2”!).

Nigel - “Net zero is a complete and utter disaster - small modular nuclear reactors are the only way forward,”

Jorda - “20% of the world’s surface has “greened” and crop yields are up by 10-13%”.

Apologies if you get the two-minute advert at the 5 minute mark!

Onwards!!!