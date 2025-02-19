18-minute video here for these interested:
Farage vs Peterson: Farage’s Plan to Rebuild Britain!
Net zero, immigration and the need for a “straight”, monogamous, hardworking society with full control over legal and illegal immigration.
(Note how Jordan calls it “carbon” and Nigel calls it “CO2”!).
Nigel - “Net zero is a complete and utter disaster - small modular nuclear reactors are the only way forward,”
Jorda - “20% of the world’s surface has “greened” and crop yields are up by 10-13%”.
Apologies if you get the two-minute advert at the 5 minute mark!
Onwards!!!
A while back I looked up earth desertification at a site which say 15 years ago showed satellite imagery with brown trend and deforestation trend. I fully expected to see much worse desertification. Instead I found zero images or intelligible graphics. Just massive data tables. I dug it. It was deliberate clutter. Garbage. I concluded they chose to obscure the truth - there is bad urban sprawl and clear cut, but the CO2 is greening.