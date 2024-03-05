Makes you wonder how long Willis has been perverting the course of justice – how many people has she “prosecuted” using the same tactics who are now serving time or who have escaped it.

“… new witness filed a new affidavit in the case: Cobb County prosecutor Cindi Lee Yeager. In addition to the earth-shattering claim that Fani told Bradley to keep his fat mouth shut, but it also said Ms. Yeager would swear under oath that Bradley told Yeager the Willis-Wade romance definitely began in 2019, during Willis’s DA campaign.”

I wonder if Yeager testified in Nathan Wade’s divorce case.

Anyway, “Yeager — a lawyer and state prosecutor — wields a weight of testimonial power heavier than non-lawyer witnesses would.”

Jeff comments further:

“If the Court accepts the new testimony, it makes perjurers out of the entire rogue’s gallery: Fulton’s Trump-prosecuting DA Fani Willis, love-squeeze Nathan Wade, and former law partner Terrance Bradley.”

Seems similar to the tactics used by the Democratic Party to keep Trump off the POTUS ticket with lies and corruption used as a standard tactic from Jack Smith through Letitia James et al.

Never let an opponent’s campaign stand in the way of criminal racketeering and money laundering!

“But even more painfully for Fani, the devastation goes far beyond a harmful motion for reconsideration. Based on this new evidence of witness tampering, Georgia’s Ethics Commission could investigate Fani. The state Bar Association could investigate Fani. The state’s prosecutor could investigate the embattled Fulton County DA.”

“A hundred percent, Fani Willis could end up in jail over this one.”

Is it me or is a huge element missing from the story so far.

Is Fani Willis guilty of embezzlement on a personal basis or by paying a dimwit hundreds of thousands of dollars from County funds – is she also guilty of stealing funds from her political campaigns for personal use?

Fani Willis: Receipt Shows She Paid for Nathan Wade's Airfare (heavy.com)

You know, pay a gigolo heaps of money for what he has no experience of doing in exchange for sez?

Here is the 2023 budget:

Final Adopted FY23-Draft copy (fultoncountyga.gov)

“The budget is balanced with $810 million in revenue, the use of $40 million in fund balance, and operating expenditures 850 million. This leaves a fund balance of $142 million, which represents 16.667% of total yearly expenditures as required by Fulton County’s fund balance reserve policy.”

How much money has been spent on prosecuting Trump over the last several years?

Not a small team in the Fulton DA’s office.

DA Executive Team (fultoncountyga.gov)

Probably nothing and not an attempt to hide incriminating evidence?

“Fulton County is experiencing an unexpected IT outage currently affecting multiple systems. To read the latest update on the outage, CLICK HERE. For additional contact information, please CLICK HERE.”

Things are looking pretty dark at “Team Fani”.

This is just the “Executive Team”. Here’s the “Trial Division” and the “Major Crimes Division:

Trial Division (fultoncountyga.gov)

Major Crimes Division (fultoncountyga.gov)

A million people in Fulton County. I wonder what the unprosecuted crime backlog is. That is. how many crimes could have been prosecuted had Fani Willis so chosen, rather than to pursue Trump?

Perhaps there have been eight people working full time on the “arbitrary and capricious” Trump prosecution at what. 500 bucks an hour, for three years? (Plus, expenses).

Call it 20 hours a week, 200 days a year at 500 bucks an hour for three years – make up your own numbers.

Six million bucks – plus expenses. I would not br surprised if it was double that.

